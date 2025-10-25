Texas State sweeps ULM again, caps off perfect weekend

Senior middle blocker Jade Defraeye and redshirt junior Nina Moorer led the night with ten kills each to help the Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 5-5 SBC) sweep the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (9-15, 0-10 SBC) for the second day in a row Saturday at Strahan Arena.

“I’m really proud. I felt good about this weekend.” Head Coach Sean Huiet said. “ We knew ULM was going to be a good team. It’s been kind of the theme this year, we wanted to get back to Texas State style volleyball and wanted to get back to feeling good about what we were doing, not necessarily what was happening on the other side.”

Texas State came out hot in the first set, leading the entire set and going on a 5-0 run at the end. Senior middle blocker Bailey Hanner and Moorer had four kills each, helping the Bobcats win 25-15.

The Warhawks came out swinging in the second set, taking the first two points, but the Bobcats shut that down quickly, going on a 7-0 run to take the lead 7-2. Defraeye had a strong second set, having three blocks and six kills, helping the Bobcats to take the set 25-16.

The Warhawks battled back in the third set, holding a 16-11 lead, which was their match best. Junior outside hitter Brooke Bentke and Moorer each tallied three blocks during the Bobcats’ 14-2 run in the set, ending the match 25-18.

“We just had to trust our training.” Redshirt junior libero Alyssa Clark said. “ It got a little bit chaotic in the beginning and I was just trying to have everyone slow it down, calm it down… play our volleyball. We know what to do, we know we can push back, we just have to trust that we can and we did it.”

Clark also played a big part in the Bobcats’ sweep, tallying 12 digs in three sets.

The Bobcats will now hit the road to face Southern Miss on October 31 and November 1. Both of these matches will be streamed on ESPN+.