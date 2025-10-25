77° San Marcos
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
October 25, 2025
Update as of 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 25

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for San Marcos and surrounding communities.

According to the warning, winds of 70 mph and nickel sized hail are possible. The warning is set to expire at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 25. The warning also states that tornadoes are possible.

Update as of 12:23 a.m. on Oct. 25

The National Weather Service tornado warning for San Marcos has expired.  San Marcos remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Original Story

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning at 11:39 p.m. on Oct. 24 for parts of Southwestern Hays County, including San Marcos.

According to the warning, the tornado was radar indicated near Guadalupe River State Park, roughly 33 miles away from San Marcos. The warning is set to last until 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 25.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows,” NWS wrote in the warning. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Texas State released a campus alert for the San Marcos campus following the warning. 

“Remain in place until the all-clear is issued,” Texas State wrote in the alert.

Texas State recommends that students check their campus safety page or visit the NWS website for updates. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as the become available.

