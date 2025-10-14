90° San Marcos
Bobcats play to 1-1 draw against Chanticleers

Jack Lysaght, Sports Contributor
October 14, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State freshman forward Lilah Dupree (7) battling in the penalty box for possession against Stephen F. Austin, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Constance Agyemang notched another goal as Texas State Soccer (7-2-5, 4-0-3 SBC) tied for the second consecutive game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4-6, 0-1-6 SBC) Monday afternoon at Conway High School in South Carolina.

The match, which was originally slated to start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, was delayed the next day due to inclement weather, pushing it to a noon kickoff.

Despite the Bobcats averaging 2.31 goals per game, good for the best overall in the Sun Belt, they could only push one goal across in a yellow card-filled matchup with the Chanticleers.

Agyemang was responsible for the lone goal once again in the 35th minute to put the Bobcats up early in the first half. Senior forward Mady Soumare provided the assist to Agyemang as Texas State rode the 1-0 lead into halftime.

However, the Chanticleers would find the back of the net themselves late in the second half. Redshirt junior Tamlyn Parkes scored in the 83rd minute to snag victory away from the hands of the Bobcats.

While the Bobcats led in shots on goal and corner kicks, they hampered their efforts with three yellow cards and 13 fouls overall.

As the regular season begins to wind down, the Bobcats find themselves tied for the overall lead in both the conference and division with 15 points, along with Old Dominion and Louisiana-Monroe, respectively.

With only three regular-season games left and three weeks until the start of the Sun Belt Championship, Head Coach Steve Holman and his squad will look to finish strong as they set their sights on the Postseason.

The next game for Texas State Soccer will be at 7:00 p.m.  Saturday, Oct. 18, as they welcome Southern Miss at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

