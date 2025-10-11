91° San Marcos
Bobcats fall to Jaguars in second match of homecoming week series

Julia Chew, Sports Contributor
October 11, 2025
Aiden Fritsche
TXST Senior Outside Hitter Maggie Walsh receiving, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats lost 2 sets to 3.

Cambria Gaier had 14 kills as the South Alabama Jaguars (10-7, 5-1 SBC) roared back to split the series against the Texas State Bobcats (8-9, 3-3 SBC) Friday night at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats were looking to further capitalize on Thursday night’s victory against South Alabama especially after having taken a 2-1 lead in the match but found themselves essentially on the other side of the situation as the Jaguars clawed back to victory.

Set one was a neck-and-neck start with Texas State and South Alabama trading points, as the Bobcats held South Alabama to a .111 hitting percentage compared to their .310. Texas State cruised to their first set point of the game, winning it 25-18 with ease.

Both teams came out swinging in the second set, with the Jaguars having the advantage throughout. South Alabama’s blocking proved too strong for the Bobcats in the latter half of set two as the Jaguars won the set 25-20. South Alabama had five blocks over Texas State’s three blocks in set two.

“Do I think South Alabama is a good team? There’s no question about that, but they shouldn’t have blocked twenty balls all match,” head coach Sean Huiet said. “They blocked four balls a set. That’s us not being smart about some of our shots.”

Texas State started the third set strong with a 4-1 lead. The Bobcats and the Jaguars went point-for-point in the middle of the third set as both teams attacked aggressively and set up effective blocks.

The two teams battled back and forth until a kill by Maggie Walsh brought the score to 23-22, where momentum swung towards the Bobcats as a kill by Samantha Wunsch delivered the set-winning point for the Bobcats, 25-22.

Set four saw a strong start for the Jaguars as the Bobcat defense still struggled to pick up the tip in the middle of the court. South Alabama continued to widen the scoring gap until a kill by Nina Moorer at 13-18.

Texas State fought back with multiple block assists and closed the gap to 21-22 to keep pressure on the Jaguars but ultimately fell just short following a kill from South Alabama’s Sarah Gooch scored the set-winning point for the Jaguars as South Alabama won set four 25-23.

The beginning of set five saw a rocky start for the Bobcats. Texas State had some control after a service ace by Alyssa Clark widened Texas State’s lead to 5-3.

The Jaguars ultimately took the lead after a Texas State overpass on serve-receive and continued their scoring run for good that would seal the set and overall game victory for South Alabama as they won 15-9.

The Bobcats are now 8-9 on the season and sit currently in the middle of the Sun Belt West Division at 3-3, having split every conference series so far.

“The Sun Belt is really good. It’s going to be a dogfight every night,” Huiet said. “I keep telling them, it doesn’t get easier.”

Up next, Texas State will play Arkansas State at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark. next Friday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. The games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

STAT LEADERS

· Kills – Samantha Wunsch (17)

· Assists – Dylan Gilkey (35)

· Blocks – Bailey Hanner (8)

· Digs – Samantha Wunsch (15)

 

SCORES BY SET

· 1st | Texas State 25, South Alabama 18

· 2nd | Texas State 20, South Alabama 25

· 3rd | Texas State 22, South Alabama 25

· 4th | Texas State 23, South Alabama 25

· 5th | Texas State 9, South Alabama 15

