Texas State keeps up hot stretch against Arkansas State

Juan Pereira Casanoba, Sports Reporter
October 2, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrate a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Senior striker Mady Soumare continued her rampage in the Sun Belt Conference with another goal as Texas State soccer (7-2-3, 4-0-1) defeated Arkansas State (2-4-4, 0-3-2) at the A-State Soccer Park by a score of 1-0 and extended its conference winning streak to four games.

The first half was closely contested as both teams had chances of going in front. In the 6th minute, freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar made a save down low with her right leg to deny the home side the opening goal. She only had to make one more save the entire match.

The Bobcats, as has become customary this season, came out of the halftime break with more intensity; it paid off in the 48th minute when Arkansas State was unable to cleanly clear the ball out of their own box, giving Soumare an opportunity at point-blank range to put the Bobcats in front. She clinically struck the ball with her left foot into the bottom right corner and gave Texas State the lead.

After that point, the Bobcats were in full control of the match. Arkansas State had to open up its shape and move forward, which gave Texas State space in the middle of the pitch and on the flanks to set the pace of play. In the first half, the Bobcats and Arkansas State had five shots each, but in the second half, Texas State dominated with nine shots while Arkansas only had two. The Bobcats could have scored more, but senior goalkeeper Damaris Deschaine made a total of five saves for Arkansas State that kept them in the game.

With this result, Texas State stays at the top of the Sun Belt standings and continues its hot streak with four consecutive wins since the team tied the University of Louisiana Monroe 1-1 to kick off their conference campaign.

The Bobcats will return to the Bobcat Soccer Complex to face off against the University of Louisiana. Kickoff is slotted for 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 5th. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

