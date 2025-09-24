84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Chloe Cole speaks at TXST Turning Point USA event

Staff Reports
September 24, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, sets up for an event with political activist Chloe Cole, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom.

The Texas State chapter of Turning Point USA hosted Chloe Cole, a political activist who speaks against gender-affirming care, in the LBJ ballroom on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

According to a TPUSA at Texas State spokesperson, about 130 tickets were reserved for the event, but students flowed in and out of the ballroom for the duration of the three hours.

This was the first time TPUSA at Texas State has hosted a speaker since Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Cole said this was the first time she has done this kind of event indoors. 

There was a heavy police presence around LBJ, with a no-bag policy upon entering the ballroom. Additionally, each patron was scanned before they were able to enter the event.

The event began with opening remarks from the TPUSA at Texas State president Leona Salinas, before she opened the stage to Cole. Cole began by sharing her sympathies for Kirk and how he “changed [her] life for the better.” She then shared her story of detransitioning and her life now that she again identifies as female.

Chloe Cole listens to a speaker during a Turning Point USA event, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom. (Rhian Davis)


After her initial remarks, Cole opened the floor to speakers and debaters. 22 students spoke to Cole, most sharing their agreement with her ideology. Speakers approached topics such as gender-affirming care, immigration and free speech.

TPUSA at Texas State declined to comment further on the event. 

According to an Instagram post from Cole, she is currently touring college campuses with the mission to “end gender ideology.” She will be speaking on the UTSA campus on Sept. 25.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State golfers Yvonne Chamness and Grace Quintanilla at the Sam Golden Invitational.
Grace Quintanilla leads way for Bobcats at Schooner Fall Classic
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Texas State junior forward Constance Agyemang (17) celebrating a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Ghanaian duo helping take Texas State soccer to the next level
University Star logo
Letter to the Editor: On the firing of Tom Alter
University Star logo
Letter to the Editor: On student withdrawal
Black Men United Members Dalan Hunter )left) and Devine Obi (right) support each other at the protest on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions.
Black student organizations, community speak out on racism after Kirk memorial
More in in-brief
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State admin looking for individual after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
University Star logo
Texas State terminates history professor over comments made at conference
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State's largest freshman class ever.
TXST releases preliminary enrollment numbers, hits record student body again
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.
Texas State begins rollout of new logo
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
More in News
The officers of Texas State's chapter of Turning Point USA, political science sophomore Leona Salinas (left) and exercise and ports science senior Sara Hassel (right) hold signs at the Charlie Kirk Memorial, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on The Stallions.
Student withdraws from university after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
Public Safety Officer LaTonya Johnson scans license plates to ensure cars are parked in the correct zones, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at the Matthew St Parking Garage.
Parking services offers parking app to students, staff
city hall
City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Professor sues Texas State over termination
Texas State accounting junior Ryan Corson (right) waves an American flag in front of a crowd on Monday, Sept. 15 at The Stallions.
Charlie Kirk’s memorial turned into counterprotests
University Star logo
Student no longer enrolled after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
Donate to The University Star