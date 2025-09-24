Chloe Cole speaks at TXST Turning Point USA event

Meg Boles Texas State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, sets up for an event with political activist Chloe Cole, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom.

The Texas State chapter of Turning Point USA hosted Chloe Cole, a political activist who speaks against gender-affirming care, in the LBJ ballroom on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

According to a TPUSA at Texas State spokesperson, about 130 tickets were reserved for the event, but students flowed in and out of the ballroom for the duration of the three hours.

This was the first time TPUSA at Texas State has hosted a speaker since Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Cole said this was the first time she has done this kind of event indoors.

There was a heavy police presence around LBJ, with a no-bag policy upon entering the ballroom. Additionally, each patron was scanned before they were able to enter the event.

The event began with opening remarks from the TPUSA at Texas State president Leona Salinas, before she opened the stage to Cole. Cole began by sharing her sympathies for Kirk and how he “changed [her] life for the better.” She then shared her story of detransitioning and her life now that she again identifies as female.



After her initial remarks, Cole opened the floor to speakers and debaters. 22 students spoke to Cole, most sharing their agreement with her ideology. Speakers approached topics such as gender-affirming care, immigration and free speech.

TPUSA at Texas State declined to comment further on the event.

According to an Instagram post from Cole, she is currently touring college campuses with the mission to “end gender ideology.” She will be speaking on the UTSA campus on Sept. 25.