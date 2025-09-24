Ghanaian duo helping take Texas State soccer to the next level

Texas State sophomore midfielder Helen Alormenu (10) attempting to get passed Stephen F. Austin’s Alexis Miller (13), 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. ( Ayden Oredson

Two current Bobcats were born 150 miles apart in the western African nation of Ghana. Junior Constance Agyemang is from Kumasi, the second largest city in the country, while Sophomore Helen Alormenu lived in Accra, the capital, near the southern coast.

Soccer is the country’s most popular sport, but opportunities in the sport are few and far between.

Alormenu received an offer from Texas State while playing for Ghana’s youth national team, and after talking to head coach Steve Holeman, she decided the opportunity was too good to pass up.

“I had this offer when I was playing on the national team. The head coach of the Black Princesses [Ghana’s women’s soccer team] gave [the offer] to me, so I took it and I started talking to Steve,” Alormenu said. “Then I started to do some research about Texas State, and here I am. I have family I cherish here, my friends, my teammates [and] my coaches.”

For Alormenu, traveling over 7,600 miles across the world to come to Texas State was not a decision she made lightly. If it weren’t for her mother, she wouldn’t have made the trip at all.

”It was a very difficult decision to make. Leaving your country, your family, friends and coming to a place you don’t know was really hard for me to do,” Alormenu said. “I had this encouragement from my mom. She’s one of the main reasons why I came to the U.S. She was like, ‘Okay, you just go to college and improve, you have so much time to play soccer anytime you want.’ So I took the chance.”

Agyemang also played in the Ghana youth system, but never crossed paths with Alormenu. Agyemang played the 2024-25 season with Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The Bulldogs competed in NJCAA’s top division, and Agyemang was their star.

Eventually, fate and quality talent identification from Texas State soccer found a way to bring Agyemang to San Marcos, where she joined the Bobcats before the start of this season.

“[Agyemang] was playing for the U20s while I was playing for the U15s [in Ghana]; this is my first time seeing her in person,” Alormenu said. “We speak the same language, and I feel like… we do understand each other much more often. [Our relationship is] funny, kind of sarcastic, and… we just laugh and go our way.”

Agyemang and Alormenu aren’t the only out-of-country players to call San Marcos home now. Texas State soccer has players from several different countries, including Japan and France. Instead of creating a divide, the diversity has led to a sense of unity on and off the pitch.

“I know it’s really hard to fit in a community, but at Texas State, I think you don’t have to force yourself to fit in, because the people around you are lovely,” Alormenu said. “You have this kind of feeling when you get here; it’s not like you have to fit in. You are already accepted before you show up on the field [and] outside the field.”





