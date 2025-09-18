Soumare leads Bobcat Soccer to first conference victory

Ayden Oredson Texas State senior forward Mady Soumare (9) dribbling up the field against Baylor, Sept. 7, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Baylor won 4-1.

Bobcat Soccer (4-2-3, 1-0-1) secured its first point in the win column for conference play after Mady Soumare scored the deciding goal in a 1-0 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6-2, 0-1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 18 in Statesboro, Georgia.

The victory marks game two of official Sun Belt competition following their first SBC matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe, where the teams ended the night tied up 1-1.

On the attack in the first half, the Eagles put high pressure on Texas State, totaling seven shots, forcing Bobcat goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar to make one save in the first 45 minutes.

Texas State didn’t create as many scoring opportunities in period one, only taking two total shots, one of which was saved by the Eagles’ goalkeeper.

Both teams entered the second half with an appetite to get on the scoreboard first. The attack on both ends of the field picked up from the first half, with the Bobcats putting up nine shots and the Eagles making five attempts throughout the half.

Texas State prevailed in the 60th minute as the Bobcats Katrin Agustsdottir and Helen Alormenu strung a play together to put Soumare in scoring position, who then nailed in a shot without a contest from the Eagles, securing the lead 1-0.

Following the Bobcat goal, Escobar protected the shutout with two more saves throughout the final 30 minutes of the match and ensuring a Texas State victory.

In her debut and freshman year at Texas State, Escobar has tallied 28 saves and holds a .628 save percentage in nine games played with the Bobcats.

Next up on the schedule, Texas State will return to San Marcos for their conference home opener against the Troy Trojans at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.