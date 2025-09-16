Bayle’s stirs up excitement with kitchen-to-backyard expansion

Bayle’s, a bar on The Square at 130 E San Antonio St., honors a beloved Texas State student with a vibrant, laid-back space. Now expanding with a kitchen and backyard, it’s becoming a full experience rooted in connection and celebration.

Bayle’s is a locally-owned bar created to honor the life of Bayle Bucceri, a former Texas State student who died in a car accident in 2022. Co-owners Andrew Ray and Sheldon Catley built the bar as a tribute to Ray’s close friend. Since opening last fall, Bayle’s has cultivated an atmosphere that thrives within the vibrant life of San Marcos.

Ray and Catley see Bayle’s as more than just a bar. They believe it has become a safe space where people can play board games or pool, hang out with friends or get homework done.

“I’m happy to say that Bayle’s has evolved into your daily local hangout,” Ray said. “We have people that come do their homework here. We have people that love to sit and gossip and talk, and Bayle’s has really turned into a social lounge where people like to hang out on a day-by-day basis.”

Bayle’s was built with intention in every detail to make a space that Bucceri would’ve loved. From the drink specials to the photo booth, everything was meant to honor her memory. Ray and Catley are expanding that vision with several new plans and business models, including a “Munchies” food menu, a food truck for Texas State home game tailgates and sponsorships for local athletes.

The biggest expansion in the works is “Bayle’s Backyard,” a relaxed outdoor space designed to bring people together. Plans include turf for lawn games, shaded seating and a possible stage for live music, all aimed at creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Jade Dobson, a health science junior at Texas State and bartender at Bayle’s, said she loves the family that Bayle’s has created and how close everyone is as the business grows. She shared her excitement for the backyard’s potential and how it’ll play into the environment at Bayle’s.

“I think it’s just a very homey place,” Dobson said. “People come here when they’re like, ‘Alright, we’re done with the EDM music, and we want to come here and chill.'”

Catley said he and Ray grew up around San Marcos, and they want Bayle’s to be a safe space. He said the recent shooting on The Square this past July is one of many reasons they want to provide a comforting environment for people to hang out.

“I want it to be a safer spot that kids can actually sit down and not be exposed to The Square,” Catley said. “A lot of stuff happens, and the later it gets, the worse it gets.”

Ray and Catley executed the most recent expansion plans on Aug. 16, when the bar officially opened its kitchen and launched the all-new “Munchies” food menu, including items such as burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and loaded fries. The addition of comfort food began to round out the everyday bar niche that Bayle’s came to represent.

With the launch of its new “Munchies” menu, Bayle’s isn’t just serving food, it’s serving its community. Ray and Catley are looking to deepen the bar’s ties to Texas State culture by rolling out a Bayle’s-branded food truck for game-day tailgates, bringing their comfort food straight to Bobcat fans.

Ray believes Bayle’s grew into a space that truly honors its namesake. Every expansion reflects the spirit of comfort and community that Bayle’s embodies. For Ray and Catley, each new addition isn’t just about business growth; it’s about continuing the legacy of a friend and creating a place where students and locals feel at home.

“If you don’t have anything to do on a Tuesday, come by. You got to do your homework on Monday? Come by. And so, we take pride in that,” Ray said “And I think that’s our identity, and I think that’s exactly what [Bucceri] would have wanted. It’s just a place where she could go every single day if she wanted to.”