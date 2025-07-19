89° San Marcos
2 dead after shooting on The Square, multiple people detained

Blake Leschber and Ryan Claycamp
July 19, 2025
Star file photo

Update 7/19/2025 at 8:37 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Jermiah Jayden Tobias. Tobias, who was detained around 8:00 p.m., has been charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Under Texas law, the punishment for capital murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The two deceased victims were identified as 24-year-old Anthony Berrera, who died on the scene, and 20-year-old Alek Pacheco, who died of his injuries in the hospital. SMPD said that a third individual was grazed but was treated and released from the hospital. SMPD did not share the name of the third victim.

According to a press release emailed to The Star, the incident began as a fight between two men who knew each other. A third man joined the fight, then a fourth man, Tobias, fired multiple gunshots. SMPD arrived to the scene shortly after at 1:30 a.m.

Original Story

Two people died on The Square in San Marcos after a shooting, according to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD). 

According to a 3 a.m. SMPD Facebook post, the shooting occurred near San Antonio Street and Guadalupe Street around 1-1:30 a.m. and resulted in two confirmed fatalities.

SMPD said multiple people were detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. 

As of 7:28 a.m., the streets are open, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, pictures or video of the incident is encouraged to call the police at 512-753-2108. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will update as information becomes available.

Editor’s note: The SMPD Facebook statement was made around 3 a.m., but sources at the scene stated the incident started around 1:12 a.m. This information has been clarified.

