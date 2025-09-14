89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats snap skid, sweep Incarnate Word to close out Texas State Invitational

Adrian Ramirez and Anmesh Rayamajhi
September 14, 2025
Libby Allen
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after a great play during their game against Arizona State, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.

Nina Moorer and Caelyn Emmerling each had 10 kills as Texas State (4-4)  broke a three-match skid with a 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 sweep against the Incarnate Word Cardinals at the Texas State Invitational, Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

“I’m super proud of the bounce back we had. We struggled a little bit after what we did Thursday night. Last night, too, we weren’t happy with our performance, so we challenged them a little bit today,” Texas State head coach Sean Huiet said. “One of the things we’ve been stressing is that we want to be hard to score on, and I think our defense did really, really good tonight. To dig 76 balls in a three-set match is big time. Really proud of how we bounced back today to get back on the winning way.”

Noticeably missing from the floor were seniors Samantha Wunsch and Bailey Hanner, as neither touched the court the entire match. 

“I was pretty blunt, I’m not happy with the performance from some of our upperclassmen and our seniors,” Huiet said in regards to the new look lineup. “I thought our freshmen went in and did their job…to see them go in and do it shows that on any day someone will step up and help this team. 

The back-and-forth scoring in the first set set the tone for the rest of the match. Texas State managed to open up an 18-12 lead following a timeout, but UIW stayed scrappy, tying the first set at 24-24. With the set tied, Texas State rattled off the next two points, leading to the 26-24 set one win to take a 1-0 lead. 

Midway through the second set, Incarnate Word managed to gain momentum by capitalizing on Bobcat errors, leading to a 12-9 advantage. Texas State regained momentum and took the lead back; however, UIW continued to keep the score tight, tying the match at 16-16. The second set never saw a deficit larger than three points, but a service error by UIW gave Texas State the 25-23 win in set two. 

The Bobcats were in control for much of the third set, UIW, however, sticking to the match theme, stayed on Texas State’s hip and managed to tie the third set at 16-all. A much-needed 4-0 run from the Bobcats put Texas State comfortably ahead before Ally Adair finished the match with a kill, putting set 3 in the books at 25-21. 

The Bobcats will get back on the court when they travel to Palo Alto for the Stanford Tournament from September 19-21. Texas State will face the trio of UCLA, Hawaii and the host Stanford Cardinal.

Texas State’s first match against UCLA is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sep. 19, at Stanford Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.



Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State's defense prepares for Arizona State to snap the ball, Saturday, Sep. 13, 2025 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.
Sun Devils scorch Bobcats in blowout victory
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after a great play during their game against Arizona State, Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.
Texas State volleyball drops second game in the Texas State Invitational
Alter’s termination sets a dangerous precedent
Alter’s termination sets a dangerous precedent
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne on the sideline prior to the second half kicking off against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat Eastern Michigan 52-27.
Texas State lands first ever four star high school commitment
Texas State's volleyball team huddles during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Bobcat volleyball falls short to No. 9 Arizona State in Texas State Invinational
More in Sports
Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Invitational
Yvonne Chamness leads the Bobcats in first tournament of the fall season
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf returns to the course
Texas State junior defensive end Deven Wright (11) sacks Arizona State's quarterback,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State seeks to return favor in road rematch against Sun Devils
Texas State freshman midfielder Alexis Montgomery (3) fighting for possession against Baylor, Sept. 7, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Baylor would win 4-1.
Bobcat soccer falls to Baylor in non-conference finale
Texas State's football team celebrates winning the I-35 Showdown against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Alamodome. The Bobcats beat the Roadrunners 43-36.
Bobcats leave San Antonio with statement victory over Roadrunners
Texas State's volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State volleyball takes first game of Southwest Showdown
More in volleyball
Texas State's volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday Aug. 18, 2025
Bobcat Volleyball wins battle of I-35 for 6th year straight
Texas State senior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State Volleyball drops first match in UTSA Invitational 1-3 to SFA Lumberjacks
Texas State junior outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Volleyball dominates in final regular season tune up
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
‘Cats go global during International Tour
The LOVB Austin volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against LOVB Madison, Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at Strahan Arena.
League One Volleyball puts on show at Strahan Arena
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Donate to The University Star