Texas State volleyball drops second game in the Texas State Invitational

Paige Wilson, Sports Reporter
September 13, 2025
Libby Allen
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after a great play during their game against Arizona State, Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.

Texas State Volleyball (3-4) was swept by Tulsa (5-2) Friday night at Strahan Arena. This is the second game that the Bobcats have dropped in the Texas State Invitational.

The Bobcats and Tulsa fought back and forth in the first set, keeping it within a four-point game the whole set. Tulsa ultimately came out on top, winning the first set 25-23. Texas State struggled to get moving on offense, only having nine kills in the first set.

The Bobcat offense brought in two new hitters this set, Amena Campbell and Britton Finley. The Bobcats struggled to find their rhythm, only tallying 11 kills on 37 swings. Tulsa didn’t give up the fight, taking the second set 25-18.

“Hats off to Tulsa. It’s disappointing on our side of the net. Tulsa is a great team,” head coach Sean Huiet said. “ I don’t think our seniors are performing right now. One of our things is we are going to be relentless. I thought some of our freshmen came in and did a really good job.”

Texas State continued to try out different arms on offense, bringing in freshman Adison Ozuna and Isabella Andrews in the third set. Ozuna had 6 kills, second highest of the night after Nina Moorer, but Tulsa took the third set 25-19 to finish off the sweep.

The Bobcats return to Strahan Arena Saturday for the final game of the Texas State Invitational against Incarnate Word at 4 pm. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star