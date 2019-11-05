Election night 2019 in San Marcos

Ballots are in and tallied across Hays County for state-wide propositions and San Marcos City Council place seat elections. Although election results are not official, the vote count is complete.

Out of all registered voters in Hays county only 13.5% cast a ballot.

The following list of offices and propositions voted on represent the election held Nov. 5, 2019.

City Council Place 1:

Maxfield Baker took 1,922 votes to Mark Gleason’s 1,889, ensuring a 50.43% (30 votes) margin of victory for the council place elect.

Baker said he was thrilled to represent the San Marcos community and looks forward to making a positive impact.

“I am ecstatic, I am over the moon and I am so excited to continue to support San Marcos and move it in a direction where we can all benefit – more affordable housing, more protection for water resources and bringing more jobs to our community,” Baker said.

Gleason had declared victory earlier in the night after the Hays County website had reflected that 100% of the votes had been counted. Gleason declined to comment to The University Star on the election. But posted on FaceBook saying “I am so sorry to tell everyone that my campaign ended 33 votes short (of) my opponent. Thank to all my supports. But I appreciate your votes.”

City Council Place 2:

Incumbent Saul Gonzales retained his seat. Gonzales ran against Devin Barrett and “LMC” Lisa Marie Coppoletta for the Place 2 position. Gonzales said he looks forward to staying connected to his community.

“Approach me for any problem or question you may have. What you see is what you get, I want to stay connected with my community for as long as I serve it,” Gonzales said.

As of 11:02 p.m., 245 out of 254 counties in Texas voted for the following state-wide propositions:

Proposition 1: Judges serving more than one appointed or elected municipality:

If passed, this amendment would allow which would permit a person to hold more than one office at the same time.

Outcome: Failure to pass

Proposition 2: Additional Texas Water Development Board bonds:

If passed, the amendment would allow the issuance of additional obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board. The bonds will not exceed $200 million and are largely to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 3: Temporary property tax exemption for disaster areas:

If passed, the amendment would authorize the legislature to provide a temporary exemption from ad valorem (amount based on the value of a transaction or of property) tax of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster. In the event of a future disaster declaration, the exemption would allow the legislature to suspend property taxes in those areas.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 4: Prohibiting state income tax on residents:

If passed, the amendment would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax. This will include a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 5: Sporting goods sales tax to fund parks, wildlife, historical agencies:

If passed, the amendment would dedicate the revenue received from existing state sales and use taxes which are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 6: Increasing bonds for Cancer Prevention and Research Institute:

If passed, the amendment would authorize the legislature to increase the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion. Ultimately, this would raise the maximum amount of dollars spent to $6 billion.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 7: Increases distribution to the state school fund:

If passed, the amendment would allow an increase in distributions to the available school fund. The proposition is targeted at raising the amount of money available for funding classroom materials in the state.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 8: Creation of flood infrastructure fund:

If passed, the constitutional amendment which would provide the creation of a flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 9: Property tax exemption for precious metals in depositories:

If passed, the constitutional amendment would authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation on precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

Outcome: Pass

Proposition 10: Transfer of law enforcement animals to handlers or others:

If passed, the constitutional amendment would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances. The amendment would make it easier for law enforcement officers to adopt retired police dogs.

Outcome: Pass

Assistant News Editor Chase Rogers and News Reporters Daniel Weeks and Michael Garcia contributed to this article.

