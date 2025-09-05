100° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State soccer battles out draw against #19 Oklahoma

Juan Pereira Casanoba, Sports Contributor
September 5, 2025
Libby Allen
Texas State freshman midfielder Matsuri Tsutsui (14) dribbles the ball down the field, Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats tied with Oklahoma 1-1.

Texas State soccer (3-1-2) was able to draw #19 University of Oklahoma (6-0-1) 1-1 in front of a packed crowd, Thursday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

The game started with the Bobcats settling into a defensive shape, absorbing pressure and counter attacks from a fluid Oklahoma offense.

In the 22nd minute, Oklahoma drew a penalty in the box and forward Hadley Murrell slotted it the ball into the bottom left corner, sending freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar the wrong way,

In the 30th minute, Texas State equalized thanks to attacker Constance Agyemang, who kneed the ball into the crossbar and across the white line to give the Bobcats a lifeline.

For the rest of the first half, the Bobcats played a more expansive brand of football, holding a larger share of possession while also creating some decent chances in the final third, which was part of the plan from the get-go, according to Texas State head coach Steve Holman

“Many teams have played them in a 4-5-1, so we wanted to be a little more aggressive,” Holeman said after the match. “I think we had a really good balance of pressing them and then handling their press.”

The second half started off as an intense affair for both sides, with lots of gritty tackles. Oklahoma tried to control the tempo of the match, but the Bobcats did a strong job of being press-resistant and standing their ground.

Oklahoma came really close to scoring the winner in the final 10 minutes as they bombarded Texas State’s box with crosses, but when the final whistle blew, the Bobcats could rest knowing that they had just drawn a ranked opponent.

“They come in here undefeated, top 20 in the country. They’re scoring goals left and right, putting four goals a game up, so I thought we did well,” Holeman said. “We had a really good defensive effort.”

Throughout the 90 minutes, the Bobcat fans in attendance were loud and stood behind the team as they pushed for a result.

“I loved all the fans that were here,” midfielder Chloe Jones said. “I think, honestly, for me, the more fans [that are] here, the better I play; the energy was amazing.”

Texas State soccer will now turn its attention to its matchup against in-state rivals Baylor, which will be the last game before entering conference play against ULM.

“Playing teams like (Oklahoma) prepare us very, very well for conference,” Jones said. “It just gives us great momentum.”

Kickoff against the Bears is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will be able to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
TXST study finds no evidence of ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ serial killer
police lights
Police respond to two accidents in two days on I-35
commissioner's court city council 7
County Commissioners pass burn ban, receive priority list of road improvement projects
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
Undocumented students belong in education
Undocumented students belong in education
Red Zone leaves freshmen vulnerable, awareness necessary
Red Zone leaves freshmen vulnerable, awareness necessary
More in soccer
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrating a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State Soccer back in win column with 5-1 domination of Lumberjacks
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar (0) blocking a shot from Arizona State, 24 Aug. 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer falls short against Arizona State
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer gain historic draw against Texas A&M
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
First road match ends in 5-0 shutout from Bobcat Soccer
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer returns to pitch in fashion with dominant season opener
More in Sports
Texas State junior wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr (Left, 1) and Beau Sparks (Right, 11) hyping each other up following a touchdown against Eastern Michigan, 30. Aug., 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football aims to tame the Roadrunners once more
Texas State's volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday Aug. 18, 2025
Bobcat Volleyball wins battle of I-35 for 6th year straight
Texas State junior wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) taking a kickoff down the field against Eastern Michigan. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Takeaways from Texas State football's week one victory
Texas State senior running back Lincoln Pare (7) following a big rushing play against Eastern Michigan. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Sparks, Pare ignite offense; Bobcats roll to victory in season opener
Texas State senior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State Volleyball drops first match in UTSA Invitational 1-3 to SFA Lumberjacks
Texas State's volleyball team huddles during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State volleyball 2025: Bobcats look to add one last Sun Belt title
Donate to The University Star