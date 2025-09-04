Police respond to two accidents in two days on I-35

A truck struck an overhead sign structure on northbound I-35, shutting down the right-hand lane on the highway past the McCarty overpass, at 2 p.m. As of 3:50 p.m., the lanes are open but the on-ramp between McCarty and Wonder World is still closed. This is the second accident on northbound I-35 in the past two days.

Police say to avoid the area because additional closures may be possible as TxDOT assesses the damage on the sign to check its structural integrity.

This comes after yesterday, where San Marcos police issued a traffic alert at 2:40 p.m. due to a single-vehicle crash that closed two lanes and the on-ramp on northbound I-35 between Wonder World Drive and State Highway 123. 1 person was killed in that crash.

According to Russell Wilde, public safety communications specialist told The Star that the driver was ejected from the vehicle at around and was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation shows that he lost control while entering the on-ramp which caused his vehicle to roll. This is the fifth fatal crash in San Marcos this year and the first on I-35.

Wilde said SMPD increased patrol prior to Wednesday’s accident to target aggressive driving. He said the two accidents are not connected.

TxDOT recommends that drivers on I-35 stay safe by obeying traffic laws, driving a safe speed, not tailgating, putting phones away, giving space and always buckling up.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.