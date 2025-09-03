Red Zone leaves freshmen vulnerable, awareness necessary

Freshmen are told Welcome Week is about making friends and finding community. However, it also marks the beginning of the Red Zone, the six-month stretch where, nationally, university students face the highest risk of sexual assault. Freedom and inexperience collide, and often the result is harm.

The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (ASFSR) is a federally mandated report that details on-campus crime. The numbers from Texas State’s 2024 report show there is a prevalent issue here.

But statistics alone are not enough. Awareness is crucial because silence only serves to protect perpetrators. Students deserve honesty about the risks they face, and they deserve a campus culture that takes prevention seriously.

That means holding each other accountable, creating safer spaces and refusing to let sexual violence be treated as an unfortunate “norm” of college life.

In 2024, 29 rapes were reported, with 28 inside on-campus residence halls. The year before, there were 40 rapes reported, 38 occurring on campus. Some types of violence decreased slightly while others, like stalking and domestic violence, rose.

The ASFSR Report shows the majority of incidents happen in locations where students should feel are safe, including residence halls and parties with friends. The university should be an area where students grow and feel a sense of community, not an area where silence for safety is accepted.

Pam Jacobs, Texas State’s Clery Act compliance officer, said the statistics give students a clear picture of campus safety and hold the university accountable.

“Every report of an alleged crime is reviewed,” Jacobs said. “When a report comes in, it is assessed, resources are offered, and if needed, investigations begin. Even if no charges are filed, it still appears in the report for transparency.”

The Red Zone is especially dangerous because freshmen are adjusting to new spaces, new people and new routines. Studies by the Department of Education show that half of all campus sexual assaults occur during this period.

To lessen the risks, it is crucial for students to plan ahead. Often, college is the first time students have a large party experience. In these settings, it’s important to stay in groups, share your location with a trusted friend and never leave your drink unattended. These small actions together can mean the difference between a safe night and a dangerous one.

Students often worry about getting into trouble if they are intoxicated and need help. Students can call University Police, who are now partnered with Bobcat Safe Rides for safe transport without fear of legal trouble. It is always better than risking harm by walking alone or getting into a car with someone who is not sober.

Choosing these safer options matters most during the Red Zone, when predators often exploit alcohol-fueled situations. The reality is that the Red Zone is not just about parties, but about how easily risk can escalate when students are in unfamiliar environments and still learning boundaries.

If an incident does occur, students have confidential support through the Texas State Counseling Center. Trained professional counselors stand ready to offer crisis intervention, ongoing therapy and immediate resources to aid survivors in healing and processing.

Students can also report incidents to the Title IX Office, which reviews cases of sexual misconduct and provides accommodations to ensure safety as well as academic support.

It’s important to know that Title IX reports are mandatory once shared with faculty or staff, while counseling services remain confidential. This distinction matters because students deserve control over where their story goes and how they seek support.

To aid in crisis prevention at Texas State, Students Against Violence offers workshops on consent and bystander intervention, all freshmen complete Alcohol and Sexual Assault Prevention training and the University Police Department provides safety and crime prevention sessions. These programs help students stay aware, prepared and supported on campus.

For freshmen, the first semester sets the tone. The Red Zone is not about fear, it is about awareness. Stay prepared, watch out for each other and make it a semester to remember for the right reasons.

-Aubrey Haynes is a social work sophomore