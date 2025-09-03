Texas State football aims to tame the Roadrunners once more

Breaking down the Roadrunners

UTSA is looking for a bounce-back season following a down year in 2024, after going 7-6. Compared to seasons under coach Traylor prior to last season, the Roadrunners struggled greatly due to their defense being one of the American Athletic Conference’s worst, along with a struggling offense that was working to find its footing.

Going into 2025, the offense is expected to be potentially one of the most productive among non-power four programs. The Roadrunners will be led by redshirt junior quarterback Owen McCown, who was UTSA’s starting quarterback last season.

While Texas State was more than able to handle McCown in last year’s matchup, it might be a tougher challenge this season, given that he will have the comfort of playing at home and will have plenty of veteran playmakers to help him out.

The Roadrunners offense will feature several returners in the receiving corps, including wide receivers David Amador II, Willie McCoy III and Devin McCuin. The tight end room is arguably the best in the American Conference, featuring Houston Thomas and Patrick Overmyer as reliable targets.

The same cannot be said regarding returners when it comes to defense. UTSA will have a lot to work on when it comes to patching up and crafting an effective defense.

The Roadrunners statistically had one of the worst defenses in college football last season as they gave up an average of 30.1 points per game. On top of that, numerous defensive starters departed for the transfer portal, leaving questions regarding UTSA’s defense going into this upcoming season.





