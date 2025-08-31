Bobcat Volleyball wins battle of I-35 for 6th year straight

Meg Boles Texas State’s volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday Aug. 18, 2025

Texas State Volleyball claimed victory of the Battle of I-35 for the sixth year in a row by defeating the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners 3-1 on Saturday, Aug. 30 in San Antonio, Texas.

The victory puts Texas State 1-1 for the weekend at the UTSA invitational after their 1-3 loss Saturday morning against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats started the night on a high note taking the opening set 25-17 from the Roadrunners after displaying an organized attack that recorded 11 kills firing from all sides of the court.

Texas State continued the winning momentum into set two but not without a fight from the Roadrunners who forced the round into many extra points where the Bobcats eventually prevailed 34-32.

In set three, the Roadrunners stole an opportunity for a Bobcat sweep after making a comeback and winning in a close battle 25-23.

Texas State wasted no more time to put the match to an end, securing the third and final victory in a the final set, 25-23.

Texas State showed big improvements in their offensive game from their earlier match against SFA, recording a total of 49 kills versus a lower 43 from the morning.

Samantha Wunsch made the largest individual impact both offensively and defensively by leading the team with 23 kills, 10 digs and 6 blocks.

Jade Defraeye and Bailey Hanner also made their presence known at the net, securing nine and six blocks, respectively.

Texas state outnumbered UTSA in their performance in aces and blocks recording 12 and 13 while the Roadrunners made a lesser impact with seven aces and 10 blocks.

Up next, Texas State will head on the road to Edinburg, Texas, for the UTRGV Invitational from Sept. 4-6 where they will take on The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and The University of Texas-El Paso.

The Bobcats will start the weekend against UTRGV at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.