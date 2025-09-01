100° San Marcos
TXST releases preliminary enrollment numbers, hits record student body again

Blake Leschber, Editor in Chief
September 1, 2025
Lauren Tourish
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State’s largest freshman class ever.

Texas State released their preliminary enrollment numbers for fall 2025, topping 44,700 students; a 10% increase from last year. 

These numbers are from the first day of class; the numbers are final on the 12th day of class. 

This is another year that Texas State has increased fall enrollment numbers, differing from the “enrollment cliff” that other universities across the country are experiencing. 

The freshman class increased by 15%, hitting nearly 9,400 students. Additionally, Texas State now has nearly 5,200 graduate students, a 25.4% increase. Overall, over 14,400 new students (freshmen, transfers and graduate students), which is a 17% increase from last year. These are all record numbers that Texas State hit this year. 

The Round Rock campus also set an enrollment record, as there are around 2,900 students on that campus, a 32% increase from 2024. There are now nearly 1,600 students pursuing master’s degrees in the Graduate College and over 170 students pursuing doctorates, which are 33.2% and 27.2% increases, respectively. 

International student enrollment experienced a 37.8% increase, growing to over 2,100 students. There are more than 3,900 online students, a 76% increase. 

The final enrollment numbers will be released on the 12th class day. This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

