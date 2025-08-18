First road match ends in 5-0 shutout from Bobcat Soccer

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Coming into the match, energetic off their 9-1 victory three days prior, Texas State soccer (2-0) extended its win streak over Incarnate Word (1-1) with a 5-0 Sunday night at Benson Stadium in San Antonio.

Setting the tone early, freshman midfielder Katrin Agustsdottir scored her third goal of the season just two and a half minutes into gameplay. Receiving a kick from sophomore midfielder Helen Alormenu, Agustsdottir was able to center it and pop the first goal over the Cardinal goalkeeper.

Just 10 minutes later, junior midfielder Victoria Meza found the second goal of the night, and her first goal of the season. After a corner kick deflection from Graduate Student Kennley Bradley, Meza was able to recoil the ball into the far-right side of the net just beyond the keeper.

Late in the 19th minute, freshman midfielder Sadie Guzman was able to rebound her own shot in, marking 3-0 lead for the Bobcats.

Kaylie Smith scored the final goal before halftime off a corner kick in the 29th minute. Intercepting an attempted deflection from defense, Smith slid the ball past the bottom left side of the goalie to bring the score to 4-0.

The 5th and final Bobcat goal came from senior midfielder Chloe Jones in the 64th minute after rebounding an attempt made by Guzman. Jones immediately pivoted and flicked it into the goal, her first Texas State goal since 2023.

For Incarnate Word, despite no success in the net, three players were able to find attempts in gameplay. Joella Livingston was the top shooter of the night, ringing in three shots with one on target. Aliana Lara and Montanna Matthews had one shot each, both on goal.

This is Texas State’s fifth time both playing against and succeeding over the Cardinals since 2019. Their previous matchup saw a 4-0 Bobcat victory in San Marcos.

The Bobcats will attempt to keep the streak alive as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Ellis Field on Tuesday, August 19th. The Aggies are coming off a 1-1 tie against Baylor and a 1-0 win over Lamar at home.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN+.