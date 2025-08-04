Texas State begins rollout of new logo

The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.

Texas State will begin using an updated logo on Aug. 4, 2025.

The updated logo replaces the university’s previous logo, which was created in 2003. According to Kelly King-Green, the university’s creative director, the logo was updated to follow modern design principles and digital accessibility standards. King-Green said the athletic logos will remain unchanged.

“We’ve had the primary logo, and then we’ve had a different version for Round Rock,” King-Green said. “But when we started adding co-enrollment programs at community colleges and we started moving into when we opened our campus in Mexico, all of a sudden it felt like the way that this logo is designed is not going to scale appropriately to these new kinds of modalities for the university.”

King-Green said the new logo will be easier to read and have variants for satellite campuses, colleges and even programs on campus.

“One key introduction with this system is we’re going to give academic programs their own logos,” King-Green said. “[Programs have] not had them before, and I think that’s a real opportunity, because we understand that most students when leaving Texas State identify strongly with their program, right?”

Texas State Assistant Director for Marketing Callie Lewis said that the marketing department had been working on the update since August 2024. Lewis said they got approval for the project in December, with the actual design of the logos beginning in May.

According to an email from King-Green, the logo redesign did not cost Texas State any more money than they already spent on wages for the marketing department.

“The updated logos were developed completely in-house by the Division of Marketing and Communications using existing operating funds,” King-Green wrote in the email. “No additional costs were incurred to produce the logo or related materials.”

There is currently no timeline for the signage and other place with the previous logo to be replaced. Instead, King-Green said the logo would be immediately rolled out digitally and slowly phased in as signage and other materials are replaced over time.

“So we don’t expect things to immediately change, because that’s just not feasible. You can just imagine all the places that this logo manifests,” King-Green said. “The expectation has been that as supplies are run out, or as new things get built, the physical manifestations of it would get replaced as needed, not retroactively.”

More information about the new logo can be found on the university’s website.