91° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State begins rollout of new logo

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
August 4, 2025
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.

Texas State will begin using an updated logo on Aug. 4, 2025.

The updated logo replaces the university’s previous logo, which was created in 2003. According to Kelly King-Green, the university’s creative director, the logo was updated to follow modern design principles and digital accessibility standards. King-Green said the athletic logos will remain unchanged.

“We’ve had the primary logo, and then we’ve had a different version for Round Rock,” King-Green said. “But when we started adding co-enrollment programs at community colleges and we started moving into when we opened our campus in Mexico, all of a sudden it felt like the way that this logo is designed is not going to scale appropriately to these new kinds of modalities for the university.”

King-Green said the new logo will be easier to read and have variants for satellite campuses, colleges and even programs on campus.

“One key introduction with this system is we’re going to give academic programs their own logos,” King-Green said. “[Programs have] not had them before, and I think that’s a real opportunity, because we understand that most students when leaving Texas State identify strongly with their program, right?”

Texas State Assistant Director for Marketing Callie Lewis said that the marketing department had been working on the update since August 2024. Lewis said they got approval for the project in December, with the actual design of the logos beginning in May.

According to an email from King-Green, the logo redesign did not cost Texas State any more money than they already spent on wages for the marketing department.

“The updated logos were developed completely in-house by the Division of Marketing and Communications using existing operating funds,” King-Green wrote in the email. “No additional costs were incurred to produce the logo or related materials.”

There is currently no timeline for the signage and other place with the previous logo to be replaced. Instead, King-Green said the logo would be immediately rolled out digitally and slowly phased in as signage and other materials are replaced over time.

“So we don’t expect things to immediately change, because that’s just not feasible. You can just imagine all the places that this logo manifests,” King-Green said. “The expectation has been that as supplies are run out, or as new things get built, the physical manifestations of it would get replaced as needed, not retroactively.”

More information about the new logo can be found on the university’s website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (Left) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (Right) talk to a group of Hays County residents, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Cuauhtemoc Hall.
Texas leaders, Hays County residents discuss redistricting
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
Review: 'Superman' catapults a newly rebooted DC Universe
Review: 'Superman' catapults a newly rebooted DC Universe
A sign installed at the parking lot for Sewell Park displaying the lots pay-to-park hours on July 28, 2025.
TXST implements pay-to-park at Sewell Park, University Events Center lots
Flyswatters team members Jared Richter (Left) and Gage Smith (Right) paddle in the rapids, Friday, June 13, 2025, at Rio Vista Falls. Photo courtesy of Ashley Landis.
First-time rowers embark on uncharted waters at Texas Water Safari
police lights
SMPD looking for second suspect, witness in connection to weekend shooting
More in in-brief
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
Outside of Alkek Library, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Multiple campus buildings experience power outage
commissioners court city council 6
Hays County Commissioners Court proclaim GIS day, employee insurance changes
More in News
University Star logo
Efforts to dismantle Department of Education continue after Supreme Court ruling
police lights
2 dead after shooting on The Square, multiple people detained
Protestors hold signs at the "Good Trouble Lives ON" protest outside the Hays County Courthouse on July 17, 2025.
Community members gather for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest
Trees, uprooted by floodwaters, lie across a field in Hunt on July 5, 2025. Search parties have been combing the area looking for survivors or bodies. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
Texas State, student organizations assist those affected by Central Texas floods
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department
San Marcos police revises policy for license plate cameras
Donate to The University Star