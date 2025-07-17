Community members gather for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest

More than 50 demonstrators gathered outside the Hays County Courthouse on July 17 as part of the national “Good Trouble Lives on” protests.

The protest, which lasted from 4-6:30 p.m., was held by the local group Step Up San Marcos in coordination with the 50501 Movement. The protests were held on the fifth anniversary of former Rep. John Lewis’ death. The “good trouble” theme was inspired by a quote from Lewis.

“Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America,” Lewis said.

Before the protest, Step Up San Marcos asked attendees to sign a pledge of non violence.

The protest began with a speech, then a performance by Gary Taylor, a musician from Dripping Springs and congressional candidate for the 21st District of Texas. Taylor sang songs about the Civil Rights Movement and March on Washington.

Paul Buntyn, a local pastor, spoke of the Civil Rights Movement when he was growing up in New York. Buntyn met Lewis during the March on Washington. Buntyn also spoke of meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders at the time.

“I actually had to sneak down to Washington DC when the call to demonstrate [came],” Buntyn said. “The people I mentioned all gathered and created a swell with thousands of us having trickled it down to Washington DC to march.”

Buntyn also shared his belief on the importance of registering to vote and actually voting. Step Up San Marcos had two tables at the protest where individuals could register to vote if they lived in Hays County.

“If you’re not registered to vote, which… many of our people were [hanged] and killed and murdered just for that right to vote, I hope a gathering like this will motivate folks to vote because your vote is your voice, and your voice is your vote,” Buntyn said.

After Buntyn spoke, Kama Davis, a local attorney, spoke on how to safely interact with police and counter protestors. During the event, there were no interactions with law enforcement and there were no counter protestors.

Once Davis finished speaking, the event split into two parts. The majority of the protestors stood on the sidewalk near Hopkins Street, where they held signs and chanted. The other group stayed on the courthouse lawn listening to music played by several local artists and bands.

San Marcos local Gloria Quinn said she came to the protest because of Abbott’s call for a special legislative session.

“I’m really worried about the special legislator that they’re holding on the [July 21] and it’s under the guise of helping the flood victims and a couple other nice things, but it’s mainly to gerrymander the districts,” Quinn said.

On July 9 Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special legislative session. The agenda includes flood relief, but also includes a plan to redistrict the Texas electoral map after pressure from President Donald Trump to give the Republicans another five seats in congress.

Most of the attendees at the protest were older individuals. Quinn said that younger adults need to be more active in politics and protesting in order to make change.

“They’re just not waking up,” Quinn said. “Democracy is just being trashed. It’s just one thing after the other. Free speech,TV, radio and the media are being stifled.”

The majority of protestors left before 6 p.m. The protest officially ended after a performance by Grace the Empress.