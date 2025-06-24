86° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Commissioner’s Court rejects resolution on “treatment of all”

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
June 24, 2025
Star file photo

During its June 24 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court affirmed its commitment to the “Constitutional and Humane Treatment of All,” advocating for due process and the protection of habeas corpus.

The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Walt Smith, comes two weeks after Hays County Judge Becerra introduced, and the court passed, a similar resolution about the treatment of immigrants.

Smith’s resolution called for the court to support the upholding the constitutional rights and due process for “all persons in custody of any U.S. law enforcement agency.” However, language in the resolution specifically highlights those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“WHEREAS, Thousands of Americans were arrested in raids, detained, prosecuted, and held chargeless for extended periods, with no access to counsel, and no clarification of charges or access to warrant information, many of which, including residents of Hays County, and the City of San Marcos, were subsequently released with no charges being filed and lacking basic due process following the events of January 6th, 2021 in Washington, DC,” The resolution reads.

After public comments on the resolution, which all opposed Smith’s resolution inclusion of Jan. 6 defendants, Smith defended his resolution by reading from an Op-Ed he wrote for the Dallas Morning News.

“The events of Jan. 6 will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Smith said. “What happened at the Capitol will scar our democracy forever … What happened that day was unconscionable, what happened after that day was unconscionable,” Smith said.

Smith and Commissioner Morgan Hammer both said that Smith’s resolution and resolutions like it, are a waste of the court’s resources as the county government has no authority over the treatment of immigrants or anyone in law enforcement custody outside of Hays County.

Becerra did admit that some issues, such as abortion, which Hammer mentioned, are outside of the court’s jurisdiction, but that he would talk about issues impacting anyone in Hays County.

“If anyone in our county with a beating heart has trouble, it will always be my duty to lean in,” Becerra said. “I will never stand idle, I don’t care what it costs … I condemn this ridiculous resolution.”

After Becerra spoke, Smith spoke on his resolution again. Smith claimed that over 5,000 people were arrested in connection to Jan. 6, many without being charged, then immediately claimed that all of those individuals were held on federal charges.

After he spoke again, Smith moved to vote on the resolution, without any mention of Jan. 6.

The court voted 3-2 to reject the resolution.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Commissioners Court proclaims the humane treatment of immigrants in custody, recognizes LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court receives annual report on Homelessness in Hays County, discusses AI data center
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
commissioner's court city council 4
Hays County Commissioners Court renews floodplain prevention program, proclaims National Influenza Vaccination Week
More in features
juneteenth
San Marcos community expands on Juneteenth celebration
Review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' blocks a good story with nostalgia
Review: 'Karate Kid: Legends' blocks a good story with nostalgia
OfficePhoto courtesy of Rep. Erin Zwiener's
Inside the Capitol behind the vote: Erin Zwiener
Stephen Hernandez, a San Marcos native and demonstrator, holds an American flag as people walk by, Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Hays County Courthouse. Hernandez believes that the American flag is a symbol that everyone has the freedom to speak and protest and that right shouldn't be forgotten.
Community members rally in ‘No Kings’ protest
University Star logo
Person tests positive for Tuberculosis on San Marcos campus
City council denies additional license plate surveillance cameras, hears presentation on data center development project
City council denies additional license plate surveillance cameras, hears presentation on data center development project
More in hays-county
A row of Narcan sit inside the new vending machine at the Hays County Law Enforcement office on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Hays County Jail implements Narcan vending machine
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
University Star logo
Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Donate to The University Star