Person tests positive for Tuberculosis on San Marcos campus

According to an email sent out by Texas State, an individual on the San Marcos campus was diagnosed with a positive case of Tuberculosis (TB) on June 10.

In the email, Dr. Sarah Doss said the risk of exposure and infection is low, but the Hays County Health Department will contact individuals who were in close contact with the infected individual.

A FAQ page posted by the university stated they are working closely with the county health department to monitor and address the situation.

According to the CDC, symptoms of TB include: a bad cough, chest pain, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever and sweating at night. The CDC also says that TB can only be spread by individuals with active TB disease and spreads through the air, not by physical contact.

Individuals with TB can also have inactive TB disease, where the bacteria is present in their body and they test positive for the disease, but can’t spread it and do not show symptoms. Inactive TB can develop into active TB if not treated.

For additional information, Texas State recommends calling the University Health Services at 512-245-2161 or the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5520, extension 1.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.