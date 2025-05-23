77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Commissioners Court receives annual report on Homelessness in Hays County, discusses AI data center

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
May 23, 2025
Star file photo

During its May 20 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation by the Homeless Coalition of Hays County (HCHC) regarding the results of the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) count. 

Nancy Hines, secretary of the board for the HCHC, said the PIT count is an annual count required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The PIT count, which was conducted on Jan. 23 this year, surveys sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness.

“The count tells us approximately how many people were experiencing homelessness on the night of Jan. 23,” Hines said. “It also shows us trends overtime, which is increases or decreases of homelessness.”

According to HCHC’s report, 187 individuals were counted as of Jan. 23, with 179 in San Marcos, two in Kyle, two in Wimberley and four in Buda. That number is lower than 2024’s PIT count, which counted 210 individuals in Hays County.

Commissioner Morgan Hammer said she was shocked to see that San Marcos had 179 individuals experiencing homelessness compared to the much lower numbers in other cities in the county.

“The university presents an interesting factor within housing in this area because our neighbor Kyle has over $100,000 less in their average house price than they do in San Marcos, but [San Marcos’] average household income is $40,000 less than Kyle,” Hammer said. “All of those factors being considered, that’s where that 179, I’m guessing, are coming from, so anything the county can do to support, please let us know.”

Commissioners Court also held a discussion regarding CloudBurst Data Center’s proposed AI data center and power plant to be built in Guadalupe and Hays counties.

During the public comment portion of the discussion, many residents expressed concern about CloudBurst’s potential to use large amount of water, especially as Hays County is experiencing a severe drought.

“The San Marcos River Foundation is very concerned about this water stressed area we are living in,” Virginia Park, the executive director of the San Marcos River Foundation, said. “We would like assurances for a closed loop, non-evaporative cooling system. That could use treated waste water for that water source.”

Cynthia Thompson, cofounder and executive chairperson of CloudBurst, said CloudBurst has to build a natural gas turbine for the proposed data center due to a lack of capacity in the state power grid for the increase in number of data centers.

Thompson also said there was minimal risk of chemical leaks and if they did occur, they would be contained in the facility, instead of outside where it could contaminate local water sources.

CloudBurst was unable to provide an estimate for water consumption during the meeting.

“We’re in the middle of our water study right now, so I can’t give you exact answers on water, we’re working on it,” Thompson said.

According to Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, counties do not have zoning authority in Texas, which means they are limited on control development, such as how and where CloudBurst can build.

Commissioner Walt Smith elaborated on that point, saying Texas counties have a “mandate for approval” meaning they have to approve any development that meets state regulations.

“There’s questions as to why this isn’t in a municipality,” Smith said. “It’s because two years ago our state government gave every developer the option to exit the extra-territorial jurisdiction and come to the county.”

Smith told people who spoke during public comment to bring their complaints about CloudBurst to state agencies, who may have more authority, such as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

“The old adage in Texas is ‘if you like the view, buy it,’ because something else is going to be there in 10 years if you don’t,” Smith said. “We can control … conservation easements, but we can’t control private development in a way where we can plan for it and zone for it like cities can.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra also emphasized that the court has no way of denying the project. Becerra blamed the Texas Senate and House of Representatives for denying counties more planning and zoning authority.

“As much as, all five of us would love to say, and I am not being deliberate, I am just saying philosophically here, ‘Hell no we don’t want you here. Get out of the way. Scram. Beat it,’ our hands are absolutely tied,” Becerra said. “We can do nothing about it even if we were 100% lock stepped beside you … State control has us hamstrung.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit itswebsite.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
commissioner's court city council 4
Hays County Commissioners Court renews floodplain prevention program, proclaims National Influenza Vaccination Week
commissioner's court city council 4
Residents sue Hays County over handling of road bond
Star file photo
Hays County Commissioners Court discusses APA! funding, accepts mental health grant
More in features
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcat baseball heads to elimination game with Trojans after defeat to Southern Miss
Texas State junior #38 Bryson Dudley throws a strong pitch at the baseball game against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball advances in tournament with shutout victory
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
More in hays-county
University Star logo
Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
University Star logo
Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County
County to establish jail competency restoration program
County to establish jail competency restoration program
Donate to The University Star