City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution
At the meeting, over 150 people, many from outside of San Marcos, signed up for public comments. The public comment period of the meeting ran for over six and a half hours before council got to the meeting’s agenda.
Members of the public spoke both for and against the resolution.
People speaking for the agenda criticized why U.S. tax dollars are going to fund what they see as a genocide, condemned Abbott’s letter and encouraged council to vote in favor of the resolution to “set a precedent” in Texas and to support freedom of speech.
People speaking against the resolution criticized the proposal, saying it wasn’t a local issue, was putting funding for the city at risk and either encouraged antisemitism or was antisemitic. Some speakers went even further, saying the proposed resolution was illegal.
David Sergi, a local attorney who previously claimed to have reported the resolution to federal law enforcement, spoke against the resolution. He went further than most speakers, saying councilmembers Alyssa Garza and Amanda Rodriguez, who sponsored the resolution, should face a recall.
After the lengthy public comment period, council quickly handled its consent agenda before getting to the non-consent agenda. The only item on the non-consent agenda was the proposed ceasefire resolution.
Rodriguez spoke first, offering up an amended version of the resolution, which she hoped addressed criticism given during the April 15 meeting’s public comment and discussion.
“We had a lot of conversation last time, there were some concerns that organizers and supporters, including myself and my colleague Ms. Garza, were supporting the targeting of civilians,” Rodriguez said. “The second line explicitly says ‘whereas we condemn targeting civilians,’ as to make the record straight.”
Mayor Jane Hughson, similar to during the April 15 meeting, quoted Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, saying the proposed resolution would sow division.
“I don’t believe this is the business of the San Marcos government,” Hughson said.
Hughson said she felt supporters of the resolution had a right to continue pushing for a ceasefire, but encouraged them to instead do a petition or to lobby other governmental bodies.
Council voted 5-2 against the resolution, with only Garza and Rodriguez voting in favor.
As soon as the votes were cast, supporters of the resolution immediately erupted, calling councilmembers “cowards” and booing council.
In response to the uproar, Hughson ordered the lobby of City Hall to be cleared. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge complied, ordering everyone outside as the yelling continued.
“That’s your first warning, I’ll give you another one: move,” Standridge said as he cleared the lobby.
After several minutes and pushback from Garza, Hughson allowed members of the crowd who had been removed back in, but only if they were registered for the Q&A portion of the meeting.
“If you are signed up for Q&A and you can come in and ask your question without yelling, without disrupting the meeting, you may do so,” Hughson said.
Members of the crowd continued yelling and questioning Hughson before she went back inside.
“Good luck with reelection,” one crowd member said to Hughson.
