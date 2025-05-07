City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution

At its May 6 meeting, San Marcos City Council voted to deny a resolution calling for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in “occupied Palestine.”

The vote came after hours of passionate public comment, with supporters on both sides.

Days before the meeting, on April 29, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to Mayor Jane Hughson in which he threatened to cut state funding to the city, citing state law. According to Abbott, he signed into law a bill in 2017 making it illegal for government resolutions to support efforts to “boycott, divest from and sanction Israel.”

“The proposed resolution seems calculated to violate this law by calling for San Marcos to limit its commercial relations with Israel,” Abbott wrote in his letter. “This public expression of a desire to do what state law prohibits is unacceptable.”

The morning of the meeting, federal Rep. Greg Casar issued a letter to Hughson and the rest of city council. In his letter, Casar responded to Abbott, calling his threats unconstitutional.

“All Americans must be allowed to express their views without punishment by the government,” Casar wrote. “That is the core of the First Amendment. San Marcos leaders must be allowed to express their views – whether Abbott agrees with them, or not, whether I agree with them, or not – without government retaliation.”