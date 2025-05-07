Members of the San Marcos community gathered in City Hall for citizens' comments on a ceasefire resolution up for vote by the City Council, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in San Marcos.
Meg Boles

City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
May 7, 2025

At its May 6 meeting, San Marcos City Council voted to deny a resolution calling for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in “occupied Palestine.”

The vote came after hours of passionate public comment, with supporters on both sides.

Days before the meeting, on April 29, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to Mayor Jane Hughson in which he threatened to cut state funding to the city, citing state law. According to Abbott, he signed into law a bill in 2017 making it illegal for government resolutions to support efforts to “boycott, divest from and sanction Israel.”

“The proposed resolution seems calculated to violate this law by calling for San Marcos to limit its commercial relations with Israel,” Abbott wrote in his letter. “This public expression of a desire to do what state law prohibits is unacceptable.”

The morning of the meeting, federal Rep. Greg Casar issued a letter to Hughson and the rest of city council. In his letter, Casar responded to Abbott, calling his threats unconstitutional.

“All Americans must be allowed to express their views without punishment by the government,” Casar wrote. “That is the core of the First Amendment. San Marcos leaders must be allowed to express their views – whether Abbott agrees with them, or not, whether I agree with them, or not – without government retaliation.”

At the meeting, over 150 people, many from outside of San Marcos, signed up for public comments. The public comment period of the meeting ran for over six and a half hours before council got to the meeting’s agenda.

Members of the public spoke both for and against the resolution.

People speaking for the agenda criticized why U.S. tax dollars are going to fund what they see as a genocide, condemned Abbott’s letter and encouraged council to vote in favor of the resolution to “set a precedent” in Texas and to support freedom of speech.

People speaking against the resolution criticized the proposal, saying it wasn’t a local issue, was putting funding for the city at risk and either encouraged antisemitism or was antisemitic. Some speakers went even further, saying the proposed resolution was illegal.

David Sergi, a local attorney who previously claimed to have reported the resolution to federal law enforcement, spoke against the resolution. He went further than most speakers, saying councilmembers Alyssa Garza and Amanda Rodriguez, who sponsored the resolution, should face a recall.

After the lengthy public comment period, council quickly handled its consent agenda before getting to the non-consent agenda. The only item on the non-consent agenda was the proposed ceasefire resolution.

Rodriguez spoke first, offering up an amended version of the resolution, which she hoped addressed criticism given during the April 15 meeting’s public comment and discussion.

“We had a lot of conversation last time, there were some concerns that organizers and supporters, including myself and my colleague Ms. Garza, were supporting the targeting of civilians,” Rodriguez said. “The second line explicitly says ‘whereas we condemn targeting civilians,’ as to make the record straight.”

Mayor Jane Hughson, similar to during the April 15 meeting, quoted Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, saying the proposed resolution would sow division.

“I don’t believe this is the business of the San Marcos government,” Hughson said.

Hughson said she felt supporters of the resolution had a right to continue pushing for a ceasefire, but encouraged them to instead do a petition or to lobby other governmental bodies.

Council voted to amend the resolution in a 5-2 vote, with councilmembers Matthew Mendoza and Lorenzo Gonzalez voting against. Previously, at the April 15 meeting, Gonzalez said he would propose 17 amendments to the resolution. His amendments were never proposed.

After the amendment was adopted, Rodriguez again spoke first.

“The real question, the only question, is whether you can walk out of these chambers tonight and carry on with your life knowing that the right to dissent now belongs only to those in power and those who pull their strings,” Rodriguez said. “To Gov. Greg Abbott, how dare you?”

Councilmember Saul Gonzales spoke next, saying he would oppose the resolution due to conversations he had with constituents.

After Gonzales, Mendoza spoke. Several people during public comment had called on Mendoza to recuse himself from the vote due to his employment with an Israeli tech firm named N.I.C.E.

“I’m just a peon in a corporation. I want a job, but I’m sorry people feel like I shouldn’t work with that company,” Mendoza said. “We have an average family here making $51,000 a year. We are one of the poorest counties in our beautiful state and the poorest city in our beautiful county.”

Mendoza encouraged residents in favor of the resolution to speak with state Rep. Erin Zwiener, state Rep. Carrie Isaac or Casar.

Garza was the last to speak on the resolution. Garza framed the resolution as a stand for local power against the state and federal government, who she said are constantly trying to reduce local autonomy.

“You know genocide is bad,” Garza said. “Will we allow Greg Abbott to dictate what the community is allowed to care about?”

Garza spoke against Abbott’s letter, agreeing that San Marcos could not afford to lose state funds, but she argued the city should take a stand against what she saw as overreach by the state government.

“We’re not a rich city by any means, so no matter how each of you vote, I urge you to use a platform our neighbors entrusted us with to name this for what it is, government overreach, and it’s not okay,” Garza said.

Councilmembers Shane Scott and Gonzalez did not speak before voting.

Mayor Jane Hughson addresses members of the San Marcos community gathered in City Hall for citizens' comments on a ceasefire resolution, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in San Marcos.

Council voted 5-2 against the resolution, with only Garza and Rodriguez voting in favor.

As soon as the votes were cast, supporters of the resolution immediately erupted, calling councilmembers “cowards” and booing council.

In response to the uproar, Hughson ordered the lobby of City Hall to be cleared. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge complied, ordering everyone outside as the yelling continued.

“That’s your first warning, I’ll give you another one: move,” Standridge said as he cleared the lobby.

After several minutes and pushback from Garza, Hughson allowed members of the crowd who had been removed back in, but only if they were registered for the Q&A portion of the meeting.

“If you are signed up for Q&A and you can come in and ask your question without yelling, without disrupting the meeting, you may do so,” Hughson said.

Members of the crowd continued yelling and questioning Hughson before she went back inside.

“Good luck with reelection,” one crowd member said to Hughson.

Members of San Marcos Party for Socialism and Liberation hold up signs in support of Palestine, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at City Hall. Members of the San Marcos community gathered for the Tuesday City Council meeting to speak on the ceasefire resolution up for vote.

As the Q&A started, members of the crowd who had been removed from the meeting started a small protest outside City Hall. The crowd members spoke about the vote, then began chanting against city council and in favor of Palestine.

During the Q&A, Garza said she did not believe either she or Rodriguez were capable of reproposing a ceasefire resolution.

Scott Cove, an organizer with Palestine Solidarity San Marcos, who pushed for the resolution, said his organization would begin doing workshops to help other cities make attempts at passing a ceasefire resolution.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

