Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution

In a post on X on Tuesday, April 29, Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to cut state grants to the city due to a ceasefire resolution for the ongoing conflict in “occupied Palestine” being placed on the May 6 city council agenda.

On April 15, city council agreed to put a resolution to a vote. The agenda item for the resolution was titled “Hold a discussion regarding a possible resolution calling for the immediate and permanent ceasefire in occupied Palestine, an arms embargo on Israel, recognition of Palestinian sovereignty, and the protection of constitutional rights for all people under national and international law.”

In his post, Abbott condemned the resolution, calling it “anti-Semitic” and accusing it of violating state law. Attached to his post was a letter addressed to San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson.

“Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and friend to Texas. I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies,” Abbott wrote in his letter. “I have proudly signed legislation prohibiting government entities from supporting efforts to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel. That remains the law here.”

In the letter, Abbott criticized the resolution, saying that he has not seen any “past resolution that ‘unequivocally condemn[s] civilian targeting’ by Hamas or affirms that Jews murdered on October 7 were ‘entitled to live life free of safety and violence.’”

Abbott further stated the resolution’s call for an embargo or boycott of Israel is illegal under current state law. He said if the resolution passes, the Governor’s Office would no longer enter into any grants with San Marcos and that he would instruct all state agencies to do the same.

“My office is already reviewing active grants with San Marcos to determine whether the city has breached terms by falsely certifying compliance with Texas law,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “I will further direct all other state agencies to review agreements with the city for possible breach.

Mayor Jane Hughson, who the letter was addressed to, did not respond immediately to a request to comment. Councilmembers Alyssa Garza and Amanda Rodriguez, who co-sponsored the resolution also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resolution is currently scheduled to be voted on at the May 6 regular city council meeting.

The University Star will provide updates as they become available.