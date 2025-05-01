DEI values must be protected in libraries

In January, President Donald Trump signed the “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government Programs and Preferencing” executive order, which aimed to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in as many public entities as possible.

The DEI purge hit libraries and led to the removal of 381 books containing DEI themes at the U.S. Naval Academy. Senate Bill 17 (SB 17), which removed DEI initiatives from public higher education entities in Texas, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. University libraries across Texas, including Alkek, are under attack as plans to continue the DEI purge continue.

The removal of books in the Naval Academy, a federal institution, illustrates the growing trend of banning books, which is likely to extend to university libraries nationwide. Banning books “related to DEI” erases years of progress in civil, LGBTQ and women’s rights and poses an active threat to institutions that possess books on these topics. Libraries promoting banned books risk losing federal and state funding under current DEI-related restrictions.

Jesse Gainer, a professor of literacy education at Texas State, said university students risk losing the openness of having resources on campus that express all viewpoints.

“The law would certainly have an adverse effect on the education of students at Texas State University because it will limit not just the books and texts students have access to, but also the openness to be able to have healthy conversations and a healthy study of different perspectives,” Gainer said.

Of the 381 books removed from the Naval Academy, 161 books included themes of race. This includes Maya Angelou’s landmark 1969 memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” which details Angelou’s experiences growing up Black in the south. The book has been called anti-white due to its criticisms of racist ideology that allowed for the oppression of African Americans. DEI aims to correct discriminatory policies already in place. Books focused on historical oppression are not a threat, but a reminder of history’s darkest pasts.

Gainer said DEI is not a bad thing because of the vital ideas it fosters.

“From a scientific standpoint, it’s a good thing. Diversity makes us more healthy,” Gainer said. “Equity means there should be justice, and there should be possibilities for the advancement of people. If you’re opposed to inclusion, I guess you’re in favor of exclusion. It is a positive thing to be inclusive. This is what democracy is all about.”

Both Alkek and the San Marcos Public Library receive funding based on taxes and federal funds that are threatened by DEI restrictions, according to the American Library Association. Texas State complied with SB 17, which removed DEI initiatives.

Public libraries often promote banned books by displaying commonly challenged books. Reading books that are considered controversial is vital in understanding DEI concepts, as it gives insight into diverse voices. DEI must be protected to preserve history and diversity.

Books at Alkek regarding DEI themes have yet to be removed, but Texas State’s compliance with SB 17 could result in the removal of books in the future. As book bans continue to increase across the U.S., the suppression of LGBTQ and POC voices is unacceptable.