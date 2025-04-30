Roadrunners sweep season series against Bobcats with 18-13 victory

The UTSA Roadrunners swept the season series against Texas State for the first time in three seasons after winning an 18-13 slugfest in Bobcat Ballpark with a total of seven home-runs.

“Crazy game, first three innings, a lot of runs scored, I just have to find some guys that have the guts to go get outs,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “You gotta find a way to execute a pitch and get outs.”

In his first career start, Texas State pitcher Josh Glaser made it through 1.1 IP after giving up three earned runs.

Fast forward to the bottom half of the second inning, the Bobcats trailed 3-1 before an eruption of homeruns. Ian Collier, Samson Pugh and Zachary Gingrinch hit three consecutive home runs, recapturing the lead for the Bobcats. The inning did not end there as the Bobcats would score four more runs, three of which came off a three-run blast from Dawson Park.

The 8-3 lead the Bobcats held heading into the third inning did not last very long. The Roadrunners got in on the home-run fun when James Taussig and Ty Hodge went back to back home-run in the top of the frame. The Roadrunners hung eight runs on the Bobcats before the first out of the inning was recorded. At the inning’s conclusion, UTSA had come away with a 10 spot in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, the Bobcats responded by scoring three runs, all of which came with two outs. Chase Mora and Coy DeFury both had RBI singles and a wild pitch also brought in a run.

The game settled down and the Bobcats narrowly trailed 13-12 until the top of the seventh inning. Caden Miller scored two for UTSA with a double, and Mason Lytle brought Miller home with a single to cap off a three run inning to extend the Roadrunner lead to 16-12.

Bobcats shortstop Ryne Farber cut into this lead in the bottom half of the inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to center field, making it a three run deficit. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, this was the last of their scoring.

The Roadrunners scored two more runs in the game’s final inning before Braylon Owens would come in and shut the door on Texas State.

Up next for the Bobcats is a three-game home series against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. First pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.