The Edge
75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Roadrunners sweep season series against Bobcats with 18-13 victory

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) hitting a home run against UTSA, Tuesday, Apr. 29th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.

The UTSA Roadrunners swept the season series against Texas State for the first time in three seasons after winning an 18-13 slugfest in Bobcat Ballpark with a total of seven home-runs.

“Crazy game, first three innings, a lot of runs scored, I just have to find some guys that have the guts to go get outs,” said Texas State head coach Steven Trout. “You gotta find a way to execute a pitch and get outs.”

In his first career start, Texas State pitcher Josh Glaser made it through 1.1 IP after giving up three earned runs.

Fast forward to the bottom half of the second inning, the Bobcats trailed 3-1 before an eruption of homeruns. Ian Collier, Samson Pugh and Zachary Gingrinch hit three consecutive home runs, recapturing the lead for the Bobcats. The inning did not end there as the Bobcats would score four more runs, three of which came off a three-run blast from Dawson Park.

The 8-3 lead the Bobcats held heading into the third inning did not last very long. The Roadrunners got in on the home-run fun when James Taussig and Ty Hodge went back to back home-run in the top of the frame. The Roadrunners hung eight runs on the Bobcats before the first out of the inning was recorded. At the inning’s conclusion, UTSA had come away with a 10 spot in the top of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, the Bobcats responded by scoring three runs, all of which came with two outs. Chase Mora and Coy DeFury both had RBI singles and a wild pitch also brought in a run.

The game settled down and the Bobcats narrowly trailed 13-12 until the top of the seventh inning. Caden Miller scored two for UTSA with a double, and Mason Lytle brought Miller home with a single to cap off a three run inning to extend the Roadrunner lead to 16-12.

Bobcats shortstop Ryne Farber cut into this lead in the bottom half of the inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to center field, making it a three run deficit. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, this was the last of their scoring.

The Roadrunners scored two more runs in the game’s final inning before Braylon Owens would come in and shut the door on Texas State.

Up next for the Bobcats is a three-game home series against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. First pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m.

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball looks to win rematch versus rival Roadrunners at home
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
11-run inning fifth inning leads Bobcats to run-rule victory over Troy
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State to host in-state rivals in Midweek showdown
More in features
logo
Charges dismissed without prejudice against DeVonte Amerson for 2015 death of TXST student
Fernando Bramhall makes drinks at Maseo Tasting Room and Bar, April 19, 2025, in San Marcos
Local businesses discuss potential tariff effects
New cutline for the degree story: Matthew Jaimes' brothers Michael (Left Center) and Mark (Center Right) pose with his posthumous bachelor's degree in public relations with President Kelly Damphousse (Center), First Lady Beth Damphousse (Left) and Dean of Fine Arts and Communication John Fleming (Right), Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.
Texas State offers public posthumous degree ceremonies
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Coach Frazier leads team to prosperous season
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
The north side of the Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on March 4, 2025.
TXST cancels transportation for social work advocacy trip
More in Sports
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball drops series in final homestand of regular season to Ragin Cajuns
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat Softball evens series with Ragin' Cajuns
Donate to The University Star