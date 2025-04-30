The Edge
83° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State offers public posthumous degree ceremonies

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
April 30, 2025
Erika Ramirez
Matthew Jaimes’ family members pose with his posthumous bachelors degree in public relations with President Kelly Damphousee (Center) and Dean of the Fine Arts and Communication John FLeming, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

Texas State University began honoring students who died with posthumous degrees at commencement ceremonies last summer. 

For a family to receive a posthumous degree for a deceased student, a family member may contact the dean of the college the student was enrolled in, according to the Office of the University Registrar. If the student met at least two-thirds or 80 hours of their degree requirements, then the University Registrar would process a diploma and notation on their transcript, and the dean’s office can pick up the diploma and diploma cover for the family to receive. 
 

“As you can imagine, there are a lot of details involved there, and we want to be sensitive to the families and make sure they are comfortable and that everyone else in attendance is also comfortable with that type of presentation,” Kristin McDaniel, commencement coordinator, said.
 

Previously, the ceremonies were more private. The college or graduate dean would invite the student’s family to a private diploma presentation ceremony, which was not tied to commencement, or offer to directly mail the diploma. Texas State President Kelly Damphousse brought the idea of giving families the option of having public ceremonies from his previous institution. Commencement then reached out to other universities to see what they have done to make the ceremony meaningful for the families. 

“We invite their families to participate in commencement, and if they don’t want to, we can certainly do something more private, but they’re given the chance to come to attend,” Laramie McWilliams, senior associate dean of students and student ombudsperson, said. 

Commencement has two common options for families. The first is to call the student’s name prior to the awarding of the current graduates and have a few family members cross the stage and receive the diploma from the president. The second is to call the student’s name while the family sits in the audience and does not walk across. However, families are not limited to those options. 

“It can be a very personalized experience,” McDaniel said. “I don’t want to list them all, and then people feel like they’re restricted to those things because we do have some other less popular options that a family can do just based on how comfortable they are with it.”  

There will be eight families who have had public ceremonies since its implementation — two last summer, two last fall and four this spring. McWilliams works closely with the families and acts as their central communicator through the experience to ease any processes they have to do with the university, from figuring out which commencement ceremony the family wants to coordinating the smaller reception with the president and dean.  

“My favorite part is getting to hear stories about who [the students] are,” McWilliams said. “I take my role really seriously and in learning about these students, and I feel like I get to carry that with me. So, we listen to their stories and let them hear about the university.” 

McWilliams got to know the family of Matthew James Jaimes, for whom the university held his posthumous degree ceremony during the fall 2024 commencement. When McWilliams suggested the idea to the family, Julia Jaimes, Matthew’s mother, believed it would honor his name and help the family have closure. 

“Everybody grieves differently,” Jaimes said. “I could say one thing and the next family might say another, but as far as us being San Martians, it was a great honor, and I thank this university.” 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball looks to win rematch versus rival Roadrunners at home
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
Cars parked outside what is now the administration and theatre building, from the collection of Karen Cervenka. January 1973
Alumnae reminisce through years at Southwest Texas
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
11-run inning fifth inning leads Bobcats to run-rule victory over Troy
More in L & A features
Nexttojackiekennedy lead singer and guitarist Jackson Magill performs in front of a mosh pit during Alchemy Records’ final show, Saturday, April 26, 2025.
One Final Spin: Alchemy Records Bids Farewell — For Now
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
Artist Corinne Loperfido digs through a drawer, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in the kitchen of her tiny house.
Repair, Resist, Reuse
Bobcat Farm Club interns Matthew McGinnis (Left) and Peal Willet(Right) remove weeds from plants, Friday, April 18,2025, on Bobcat Farm at the Freeman Center Ranch
Student-run farm aims to grow past challenges
Students wave their hands to the right during DJ and producer ACRAZE’s set at River Fest 2025 in Sewell Park, Thursday, April 10.
Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
More in L&A_General
Americana band Loose Screws and Rusty Hearts performs at Earth Day San Marcos, Saturday, April 19th, 2025 at the Meadows Center
Birds, bees and butterflies
Texas State graduate Gabriela Solis performs with the Gamelan Lipi Awan orchestra at the sixth annual Asian Cultural Showcase, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the LBJ Ballroom
Expo and showcase spread awareness on recognizing cultural histories
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund (BPSF) community engagement director Morgan Bennett (Right) and digital strategist intern Simeon Kalvin (Left) dance together during the BSF 15th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Wake the Dead Coffee House.
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund marks 15 years of advocacy
Lexi, played by Brenda Salas (Center), accepts a flyer from Chloe, played by Meridian Parham (Right), while comforting her friend Yoonji, played by Hailey Heitmeyer (Left), who is actually dead, during the play Hookman, Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413.
Blood splatter and bodies
Cowlick Curtis, an Alaskan Husky mix, takes a dip in the water while he waits at the shelter for his forever home, Monday, April 7, 2024, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
Dog’s Day Out expands opportunities with new initiatives
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert
Donate to The University Star