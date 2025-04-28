Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations

University Star logo

Two Texas State international students who were removed from the Student Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) have had their status restored after the Trump Administration temporarily reversed course.

In an email to The Star, university spokesperson Jayme Blaschke confirmed the university has been notified that the two students whose status had previously been revoked have been reinstated to SEVIS.

Before the reversal, the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and several students filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

“Thousands of students were stripped of valid status without warning, individualized explanation, and an opportunity to respond—costing them housing, jobs, and access to education just weeks before graduation or entry into the workforce,” The Presidents’ Alliance wrote in their complaint. “The policy also undermines member institutions’ ability to attract, retain, and effectively serve international students.”

The reversal order came during a hearing in the case on Friday, April 25.

While the reversal is a win to students impacted by the initial revocations, it may only be temporary. During the hearing, the judge received an email Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, said they will begin working on a formal policy to remove students from SEVIS.

This comes two weeks after April 11, when Blaschke confirmed in an email to The Star that two students were notified there was a change in their immigration status and SEVIS statuses.

“To protect student privacy, we are not sharing individual details,” Blaschke wrote in his April 11 email. “However, we are assisting the affected students by connecting them with appropriate resources. TXST is committed to supporting our international students while complying with all state and federal laws.”

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.