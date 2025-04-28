The Edge
81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations

Ryan Claycamp, Assistant News Editor
April 28, 2025
logo
University Star logo

Two Texas State international students who were removed from the Student Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) have had their status restored after the Trump Administration temporarily reversed course.

In an email to The Star, university spokesperson Jayme Blaschke confirmed the university has been notified that the two students whose status had previously been revoked have been reinstated to SEVIS.

Before the reversal, the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and several students filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

“Thousands of students were stripped of valid status without warning, individualized explanation, and an opportunity to respond—costing them housing, jobs, and access to education just weeks before graduation or entry into the workforce,” The Presidents’ Alliance wrote in their complaint. “The policy also undermines member institutions’ ability to attract, retain, and effectively serve international students.”

 The reversal order came during a hearing in the case on Friday, April 25.

While the reversal is a win to students impacted by the initial revocations, it may only be temporary. During the hearing, the judge received an email Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, said they will begin working on a formal policy to remove students from SEVIS.

This comes two weeks after April 11, when Blaschke confirmed in an email to The Star that two students were notified there was a change in their immigration status and SEVIS statuses.

“To protect student privacy, we are not sharing individual details,” Blaschke wrote in his April 11 email. “However, we are assisting the affected students by connecting them with appropriate resources. TXST is committed to supporting our international students while complying with all state and federal laws.”

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations
Individuals march to the JC Kellam building, Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Texas State. Students rallied for a safer campus for international students and marched to JC Kellam to call on President Kelly Damphousse to make Texas State a sanctuary campus.
Students call for administration to make TXST a sanctuary campus
Texas State maintenance workers clean graffiti off of Old Main, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Texas State.
TXST investigates vandalism on campus
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
More in features
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
City council narrowly votes to move City Hall north, dog park at risk of relocation
city hall
City council votes to approve downtown housing complex
More in News
TXST implements new summer pay policy for professors
TXST implements new summer pay policy for professors
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Chelsy Ward places her younger sister Skyler Torben’s childhood stuffed rabbit on Skyler’s memorial table during the Bobcat Pause memorial service on April 17, 2025. in the LBJ Ballroom.
Texas State honors lives at Bobcat Pause
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
University Star logo
A conversation with an immigration attorney: What TXST international students need to know
Donate to The University Star