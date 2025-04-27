Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans

Game One: Kendall Berry

Bobcat pitcher Carson Laws threw a hit-by-pitch during the 11th inning with the Trojan’s bases loaded, ultimately ending the game with Troy winning 3-2 through 11 full innings.

Left hand pitcher Alex Valentin started this weekend series. He pitched 6.1 innings, breaking a career high in 121 pitches thrown. The left-hand pitcher gave up only four hits, one run and struck out five Troy players.

His one run didn’t specifically come from him although he gave up the hit. Left-handed pitcher Braylen Timmins relieved Valentin and was immediately hit with a two-run home run by Troy’s second baseman Blake Cavill in the bottom of the seventh. This allowed the Trojans to take a 2-1 lead.

Seven Bobcats were able to see at at bat during the first inning, indicating a hot day on the bats. Shortstop Ryne Farber, third-baseman Chase Mora and catcher Austin Munguia all had base hits with Farber being the only one to score a run from Munguia’s RBI. That was the last time Texas State scored until the top of the ninth where it needed one run to tie to go to the bottom of the ninth.

Centerfielder Samson Pugh was hit-by-pitch which allowed him to take his base with zero outs during the ninth. Designated Hitter Cole Tabor was up next in the order, but struck out swinging. Off a wild pitch, Pugh seized an opportunity to advance to second base. Second-baseman Dawson Park made the game tying play, ultimately leading this game to extra innings. A base-hit to center field allowed Pugh to score the game tying run, rewarding Park with the RBI.

The Bobcats did finish with one more hit than the Trojans, having six but at the end came up short in extra innings. The team looks to shake off this loss as they try to get back in the win column Saturday.

The first pitch of this second game series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala. This game is available to stream on ESPN+.

Game Two: R.J. Porcher

Texas State gave up nine runs during the first two innings against the Troy Trojans, leading to a 9-4 loss at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.

Center Fielder Steven Meier and sophomore Harrison Bowman combined for five RBI to lead the Trojans. The Trojans quadrupled the amount of hits the Bobcats recorded in this game, 12-3. Bowman and Houston Markham both posted home runs in the second inning, increasing the Troy lead to 9-0.

In the top of the third, the Bobcats post four unanswered runs. Getting their first run by getting a walk with the bases loaded. Austin Munguia recorded a single up the middle, scoring two runs for the bobcats. At the end of the third the bobcats trailed 9-4.

The slow start for Texas State was too much to overcome in the end against a top 20 team in the nation, resulting in a series loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats will play the Trojans again Sunday at 12pm in Troy, Alabama. Texas State looks to steal the last game from the Trojans and avoid the sweep.