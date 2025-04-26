Texas State soccer adds new assistant to coaching staff

With the Texas State Bobcats looking to finally reach the mountain top after a heartbreaking loss in the conference title game back in November of 2024, Head coach Steve Holeman recently announced the addition of Jonas Hunt Anton to the coaching staff as an assistant head coach.

“[Jonas]’s passion for the game, ability to develop players and strong recruiting ties throughout Texas will be a tremendous asset to our program.” said Holeman in a press release on Wednesday.

Hunt Anton brings immense coaching experience that could help the Bobcats return to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

Previously an assistant coach at St. Edward’s University, Hunt Anton, in the three seasons as a full-time assistant coach, helped coach the Hilltoppers to the Lone Star Conference Tournament while producing eight all-conference selections.

Prior to joining St. Edward’s in 2021, Hunt Anton coached a plethora of teams in the Austin area throughout the decade. Most notably, he was the assistant director of the Girls Elite Program and head coach of FC Westlake, coaching teams to two state cup championships.