The Edge
82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas

Adrian Ramirez, Senior Sports Reporter
April 23, 2025
Kate Maddison
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.

3,217. The number that represents the amount of people who filed into Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday night to watch Texas State (19-21) go to battle with the the #1 team in the country, Texas (34-5). The figure also represents the third-largest crowd in Bobcat Ballpark history.

Those who were in attendance were treated to one of the wildest and most explosive college baseball games that has been played this year. 25 combined runs on 21 hits, seven of which were home runs, with two of which were grand slams kept the emotion, stress and fireworks at high levels all night. Ultimately, Texas shortstop Jalin Flores played hero as he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to propel the Longhorns in front for the first time all night on their way to a 14-11 victory over the Bobcats.

“It was a very highly competitive game, we had the lead going into the ninth against the number one team in the country and then they showed why their number one,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “We competed all night long, we just didn’t execute all night long. We did a really good job competing, we just have to find a way to finish.”

Coy DeFury got the firework show started early, as he hit a towering pull-side home run over the right field wall to give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. An inning later, true freshman Zach Gingrich did the same, homering over the right field wall to put Texas State up 2-0.

DeFury struck again in the fourth with another solo shot to put the Bobcats up 3-0. Later in the inning, Sampson Pugh added the Bobcat lead with an RBI single into left, making it 4-0 Texas State.

After being all Texas State through four innings, Texas responded in the fifth. Singles off the bats of Will Gasparino and Casey Borba, along with a Flores double plated four Longhorns in the top half. Erasing Texas State’s lead and knotting the game at 4-4. Texas State retook the lead in the bottom half on a passed ball, sitting with the 5-4 lead after five complete.

After holding Texas off the board in the top of the sixth, Texas State exploded in the bottom half. Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Bobcats, bringing Chase Mora to the plate. In almost eerily similar fashion to last season in Houston, Mora cranked a ball over the left field wall, sending Bobcat Ballpark into a frenzy and putting the Bobcats on top 9-5.

With all the momentum appearing to be on Texas State’s side, the Longhorns immediately answered the call in the seventh. A Kimble Schuessler single and a three-run home run off the bat of Borba plated four runs, cutting the Bobcats lead down to 9-8.

As had been the theme all night, the back-and-forth continued with Texas State responding to Texas with two runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Gingrich double and a Ryne Farber hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Bobcats an 11-8 advantage.
Texas continued to scratch and claw, answering the Bobcats two runs in the seventh with two of their own in the eighth. A Rylan Galvan two-run homer cut Texas State’s lead back down to one. Texas State was held scoreless in the eighth, setting the stage for the ninth inning.

Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Texas before Flores stepped to the plate, putting Texas on top for the first and only time of the night with a grand slam to center field. Texas kept the Bobcats off the board in the ninth, securing a midweek victory over the Bobcats and avoiding the season series sweep.

Texas State will look to bounce back in another midweek game against Tarleton State (17-24) on Wednesday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark. First pitch between the Bobcats and Texans is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be streaming on ESPN+

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State to host in-state rivals in Midweek showdown
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) waits for the next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
South Alabama offense explodes to clinch series victory against Texas State
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Bobcats hold on, even series with Jaguars
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
John Smith III hits two home runs to take South Alabama victorious over Texas State
Texas State sophomore #8 Samson Pugh slides to home as all four bases were unloaded in one hit and a pair of erros at the game against Houston Christian University on April 15, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball takes down the Huskies
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Austin Eaton lands on John Olerud Two-Way Player Of The Year Award Watch List
More in features
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Inside the capital: HB 1526
Chelsy Ward places her younger sister Skyler Torben’s childhood stuffed rabbit on Skyler’s memorial table during the Bobcat Pause memorial service on April 17, 2025. in the LBJ Ballroom.
Texas State honors lives at Bobcat Pause
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Canyon Lake reports lowest water level in over 60 years
Americana band Loose Screws and Rusty Hearts performs at Earth Day San Marcos, Saturday, April 19th, 2025 at the Meadows Center
Birds, bees and butterflies
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala’s journey to NCAA Greens
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf prepares for Sun Belt Conference Championship
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf ends season in stroke play at Sun Belt Conference Championship
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Tennis celebrates Senior Day with sweeping win against Troy Trojans
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops series finale to Trojans
Donate to The University Star