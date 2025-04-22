Drought, delayed rains impact Texas wildflower season

A diminished wildflower bloom across Texas, including in San Marcos, has resulted from ongoing drought conditions, causing problems for local residents involved with wildflowers.

Many regions across Texas, including the Hill Country are seeing a poor spring wildflower bloom, according to the center’s 2025 Wildflower Forecast. The report identified the ongoing drought across Texas that has affected communities such as San Marcos as the key contributing cause to the diminished bloom.

“Last fall’s drought influenced the number of little wildflower plants we have growing out there. I think we’ve had enough precipitation to give them a boost and get them blooming but it’s too late in the game to germinate new seeds which will affect the numbers of plants we have,” Andrea DeLong-Amaya, horticulture director at the Johnson Center said in the Wildflower Report.

A bloom is still possible later this season if April brings enough rain, Amy Thomaides, community enhancement initiatives manager for the city of San Marcos, said.



“It’s not that [the wildflowers are] going away, they’re just lying dormant until they get that rain that they need to germinate,” Thomaides said.

However, a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said dry conditions are likely to continue across Texas through the rest of spring.



Rachel Azzaro, San Marcos-based photographer, wrote in a written interview with The Star that she had to cancel a day of Bluebonnet photo sessions due to the poor season.

“I typically offer 10 [spring time Bluebonnet mini sessions] and expect around $2,500,” Azzaro wrote. “Not significant but definitely a loss that my family was hoping for in income. Absolutely can offer another options but in South Texas people love the bluebonnets.”

Other photographers, including Rob Greebon of Dripping Springs, said the diminished season has also been an issue.

“This year is the worst that I’ve seen in 15 or 20 years,” Greebon said. “So that’s put a dent in things as far as just even getting my name out there or having new stuff to look at that people wanna see… but it’s not too bad yet, but it could be in the next few months if nothing changes.”

San Marcos has several wildflower conservation efforts through a dedicated horticulture team that seeds and maintains native blooms, such as bluebonnets and red poppies, on public land. The city also preserves natural areas like Spring Lake and Purgatory Creek for residents to visit, Thomaides said.

Jengo Russell, a business administration and sustainability studies senior and president of the Texas State Sustainability Squad, said the university maintains small natural spaces for wildlife, known as pocket prairies—areas planted with native grasses and wildflowers in urban environments.

“The Office of Sustainability has a small pocket prairie on campus between [the Alkek Library and Derrick Hall],” Russell said,”Last year [our club] built another pocket prairie on campus, and so it’d be cool to see more of those pocket prairies, cause these are [home to] native plants that are more drought resistant.”

An important aspect of conserving these wildflowers, according to Russell, is spreading seeds in areas capable of supporting them, such as home gardens or undeveloped green spaces.

“I had one of my members bring a… burlap sack full of wildflower seed mix,” Russell said. “And they brought it to me at the [club] meeting, so I’ll take like an old H-E-B spice container and just fill it with wildflower seeds so that people can spread it around while they’re out and about.”

Thomaides also said individuals can help conserve wildflowers by purchasing seeds from licensed vendors.

“I would say purchase [wildlfower] seed, spread it, let it do its life cycle of blooming, doing their seed pods, and then letting them spread their seed pods before you mow your grass,” Thomaides said.