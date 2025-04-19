The Edge
78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats hold on, even series with Jaguars

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
April 19, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.

Austin Munguia had a three-hit, four RBI night, including a two-run home run to give Texas State baseball (19-19, 8-9 Sun Belt) an 8-6 victory over South Alabama (16-21, 6-11 Sun Belt) at Stanky Field Friday night.

Getting the start for the Bobcats was Jesus Tovar and per usual, he put on a stellar performance. Tovar collected the win in 5 1/3 innings where he gave up one run on six hits with five strikeouts.

Texas State plated a quick three runs in the first off a Coy DeFury single that scored Ryne Farber, followed by Munguia’s two-run blast.

It wasn’t until the sixth and seventh innings the Bobcats plated some more insurance when DeFury and Munguia had back-to-back singles to add to the lead the Bobcats held all game.

A Chase Mora RBI double was the cherry on top, putting Texas State at what seemed to be a comfortable 8-4 lead. After a perfect seventh inning, Matthew Tippie gave up three runs on three straight hits, moving his final line to 3 runs allowed in 2/13 innings with four strikeouts.

Despite facing self-inflicted adversity, Carson Laws got the save after giving up two runs in the ninth, mostly off of four ninth-inning walks. Laws now has seven saves on the season.

After exploding for 15 runs the night before, the Jaguars stranded 11 runners and failed to get the walk-off hit in the ninth with the bases loaded. Ethan Melton produced a two-run home run in the eighth inning to highlight the South Alabama scorecard.

Offensively, the Jaguars struck out looking five times and had twelve total strikeouts on the night.

Mitchell Heer, the Jaguars starting pitcher, suffered the loss in six innings pitched where he gave up four runs on seven hits with only one strikeout.
The two Sun Belt foes will duke it out at 1 p.m. on Saturday to decide the series winner. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
John Smith III hits two home runs to take South Alabama victorious over Texas State
Texas State sophomore #8 Samson Pugh slides to home as all four bases were unloaded in one hit and a pair of erros at the game against Houston Christian University on April 15, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball takes down the Huskies
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Austin Eaton lands on John Olerud Two-Way Player Of The Year Award Watch List
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Texas State baseball loses series to No. 23 Southern Miss
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball is back at home to face No. 23 Southern Miss
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mora and Pugh combine for three RBIs and two runs to lift TXST baseball over Baylor
More in features
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) and freshman outfielder Bailee Slack (14) celebrating Erin Peterson's first career home run against Troy, Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three long balls propel Bobcats over Trojans in high scoring affair
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Jack Burke leads men's golf at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial
An individual holds a sign reading "Gaza: Most child amputees on Earth. Thanks to us" in the lobby during open comments Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at San Marcos City Hall. Over 60 people spoke during the open comments at the start of the city council meeting about the ceasefire resolution on the agenda.
City Council agrees to put ceasefire resolution to a vote
Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauling in a catch during position drills at Texas State football's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert receives spotlight on NFL Network's Good Morning Football
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
Quarterback Gevani McCoy enters transfer portal
More in Sports
Texas State senior sprinter Drew Donley sprints for the 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Donley having success on track team
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcat football gears up for season with annual spring game
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats split season series with Roadrunners
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational
Texas State Junior #13 Keely Williams, senior #6 Ciara Trahan and Junior #9 Sydney Harvey hype each other up during the first inning of the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Texas State softball sweeps Southern Miss in three games
Donate to The University Star