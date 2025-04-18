The Edge
John Smith III hits two home runs to take South Alabama victorious over Texas State

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
April 18, 2025
Maya Contreras
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.

John Smith III hit two bomb home runs to take the South Alabama Jaguars (16-20, 6-10 Sun Belt) to a 15-5 eight-inning victory over the Texas State Bobcats (18-19, 7-9 Sun Belt) Thursday night at Stanky Field in Mobile, Alabama.

Alex Valentin (4-4) took the loss for the Bobcats after 2 ⅔ innings pitched. The Bobcats sought out the bullpen after Valentin was ejected in the bottom of the third. Dylan Kerbow came in to pitch the next 2 ⅓ innings, recording four strikeouts.

Colby Diaz stepped onto the mound for the next 1 ⅓ innings, followed by Cameron O’Banan and Jackson Mayo pitching for ⅔ innings each.

Jaxson Shineflew (3-2) took the win for the Jaguars with six strikeouts over 5 ⅓ innings pitched. Dalton Brooks came in to pitch the next 1 ⅓ innings, recording two strikeouts. John Gillis earned his second save of the season in the final 1 ⅓ innings, recording one strikeout.

To open up the ballgame, Chase Mora hit his 28th career home run. The Jaguars quickly answered in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs.

The Jaguars scored five in the bottom of the third to further extend their lead over the Bobcats. The inning was highlighted by a home run from Smith, allowing both Brennan Holt and Ethan Melton to score.

The Bobcats added two in the top of the sixth with Zachary Gingrich and Coy DeFury scoring. The Jaguars left two on base to end the inning.

The Bobcats added two to the board, with Theo Kummer and Gingrich both scoring in the top of the seventh. Smith and Holt scored after a single from Lucas Ismaili to further extend the Jaguars’ lead. To wrap up the seventh inning, Ryan Storey and Kyle Morrison both scored on a single from Rett Johnson.

With the Bobcats unable to find runners in the top of the eighth, the Jaguars were able to add two to the scoreboard. Smith hit his second home run of the ballgame allowing Holt to score to end the game.

The Bobcats will face the Jaguars for the second game of the series Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama.

