Five local events to attend this summer

Pressure to live out the idyllic, social media-fueled summer all over the internet can be overwhelming, especially if time or budget to travel are limited. However, San Marcos is full of hidden gems and events all summer.

June 7— Beyond Existence Music Festival

Beyond Existence is an electronic music festival put together on a smaller, intimate scale. It features several acts from all over the U.S., including Leet, an audio manipulator hailing from Tennessee and Ghost Data, an electronic composer from New York. The festival will be hosted at Southern Compound Studios from noon to midnight June 7 and tickets start at $30. The festival invites attendees to “get lost in sights and sounds” and reminds “THERE WILL BE A LOT OF BASS AND LAZERS.”

June 8— New Braunfels Farmers Market

The New Braunfels Farmers Market is a weekly event happening every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is one of the closest places to acquire local produce, products and pastries. There is an extensive list of vendors and room for various goods every week. This week, Monte Good is set to perform, and it will take place on 186 S Castell Ave.

June 20— Emo Nite at the Marc

Emo Nite is a long-standing nightlife tradition in San Marcos where attendees come together and relive their angst-filled, emo days through music. Starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 2:30 a.m., people dress up, dance and scream their favorite throwback songs. Tickets start at $10 but increase in price the closer the event becomes.

June 27-30— Luling Watermelon Thump

A Luling tradition since 1954, the Watermelon Thump is a country-style fair featuring live music, carnival rides, a farmer’s market, car show, lots of watermelon and a pageant crowning “The Thump Queen.” It occurs yearly throughout the last full weekend in June, in downtown Luling. There is a mix of free and paid events, but something appeasing for everyone.

June 30— San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair

The San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair is a free event full of vendors and healers. There will be tarot card readings, mediums, reiki, life coaching, jewelry and crystals. It is a monthly event taking place on the last Sunday of every month,11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be at the Holiday Inn on Bintu drive.