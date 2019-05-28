P. Terry’s San Marcos opening brings local charity donations

Cashier Elizabeth Noxon smiles and interacts with customers in line as both parties complete an order May 27 at P. Terry's Burger Stand.

Cashier Elizabeth Noxon smiles and interacts with customers in line as both parties complete an order May 27 at P. Terry's Burger Stand.

Cashier Elizabeth Noxon smiles and interacts with customers in line as both parties complete an order May 27 at P. Terry's Burger Stand.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

P. Terry’s Burger Stand of Austin has expanded to San Marcos and is giving back to the community within days of its May 14 opening.

A day before the grand opening, the burger stand held an exclusive preview and partnered with Favor. All of the proceeds went to the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

Director of Community Partnerships for Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center Melissa Rodriguez said the center is fortunate P. Terry’s chose it as a partner.

“We love partnering with local businesses,” Rodriguez said. “Not only do we appreciate the monetary donation, but it helps us increase awareness and reach out to the community and people who many not already know about us.”

The women’s center hosts an environment in which violence and abuse are not tolerated. Education about violence protection services is provided, as well as crisis intervention, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The people within the center believe all abuse diminishes or prohibits the full expression of life and growth allotted to every woman, child and man.

P. Terry’s will continue its service by granting all proceeds earned on one Saturday every three months to a designated local charity. This is not the first time the eatery has become involved with giving back to the community.

Founder Patrick Terry decided to open the burger stand in 2005 when his wife insisted he read the book “Fast Food Nation.” He took all of the helpful advice and avoidable mistakes to heart and applied them to his restaurant.

One of the things Terry wanted to incorporate in his burger stand that was not mentioned in the book was giving back to the local area the restaurants live. Four times a year, Terry donates 100% of a day’s profits to a local charity.

Some of the previous charitable causes supported by the locations in Austin are Foundation for the Homeless, Dell’s Children Medical Center, Strong Start and HeartGift Foundation. As of May 2017, P. Terry’s has donated more than $635,000 to hundreds of Austin-based organizations.

In addition to aiding the community, the company has made Austin natives ecstatic about the expansion to neighboring cities.

Alyssa Hager, psychology sophomore, was thrilled to hear about the grand opening, as it is her favorite fast food chain from her hometown.

“I was really excited when I saw they were opening one here because I ate there all the time in high school, so it reminded me of the good old days,” Hager said.

P. Terry’s is open 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.