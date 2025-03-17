One09West
Texas State baseball hosts star-studded Baylor

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 17, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State junior pitcher Colby Diaz (35) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.

After enduring roughly two weeks of struggles, Texas State baseball (8-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) prepares for a tough mid-week matchup against Baylor (14-5) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Bobcats are on a five-game losing streak after a 0-3 series loss to Appalachian State last weekend and a 5-3 loss to TCU last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears, who have stacked up some disappointing seasons recently, are off to their best start since 2019. The Bears don’t have any ranked wins this season, but lost to No. 6 Oregon State 4-3. Baylor began its conference play in the Big 12 last weekend against Kansas, where the Bears escaped with a come-from-behind victory to avoid a series sweep.

Over the past few games, the Bobcats scored runs fairly well, but their pitching staff has allowed 38 runs over the past four contests.

The Bears have a high-power offense that could give Texas State pitching more trouble. Of its qualified hitters, Baylor has two with a batting average greater than .300 and one player, Hunter Simmons, with a batting average of .405. Six of the seven qualified Baylor hitters have an on-base percentage greater than .400.

Ryne Farber is the only Bobcat hitting over .300. Through 19 games, Texas State’s opponents are outscoring the Bobcats 127-92.

The starting pitchers have yet to be announced for the game. Baylor’s pitching staff has a combined 3.99 ERA compared to Texas State’s 6.57. The Bobcats have given up 109 walks, almost double Baylor’s 60. The pitching staff for the Bobcats has totaled 180 strikeouts, while Baylor has struck out 162 hitters.

The inner-state matchup will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star