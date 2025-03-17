Mountaineers fight off seven-run comeback to complete series sweep over Bobcats

In a game where let-downs and moments of hope for Texas State baseball fans fluctuated throughout, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) won 10-8 over the Bobcats (8-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) on Sunday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, to complete the 3-0 series sweep.

For the Mountaineers, Joseph Zamora went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Kameron Miller had one hit and three walks.

Chase Mora, Ryne Farber, Alan Shibley and Theo Kummer each had two hits.

The Mountaineers used six pitchers while Texas State used eight.

Righty Everette Harris started on the mound for Appalachian State, allowing four runs in 5 ⅓ innings and striking out three. Righty Conner Barozzino earned the win on 1 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Righty Bryson Dudley started on the mound for the Bobcats and failed to record an out, giving up two runs by hitting the first batter and allowing two doubles and a walk before Texas State head coach Steven Trout opted for lefty Jackson Mayo, who proceeded to allow four more runs, two charged to Dudley, in the inning.

After tacking on another run in the third, the Mountaineers allowed Texas State to grab two runs in the fifth and tie the game on a five-run sixth.

However, Appalachian State ensured the good times were short-lived for Texas State, reclaiming the lead on three runs in the sixth.

Kummer hit an RBI ground out to the Mountaineers second baseman in the eighth to lower Texas State’s deficit to two.

Farber doubled down the right field line with one out in the ninth, followed by a Shibley strikeout and a pair of hit-by-pitches from Austin Eaton and Dawson Park, respectively. Jordan Fisher struck out Samson Pugh swinging with the bases loaded to earn the save.

Next, the Bobcats will face the Baylor Bears (14-5, 1-2 BIG 12) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.