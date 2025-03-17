One09West
72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Mountaineers fight off seven-run comeback to complete series sweep over Bobcats

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 17, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) is ready to bat during the game against Binghamton on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a game where let-downs and moments of hope for Texas State baseball fans fluctuated throughout, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) won 10-8 over the Bobcats (8-11, 0-3 Sun Belt) on Sunday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina, to complete the 3-0 series sweep.

For the Mountaineers, Joseph Zamora went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Kameron Miller had one hit and three walks.

Chase Mora, Ryne Farber, Alan Shibley and Theo Kummer each had two hits.

The Mountaineers used six pitchers while Texas State used eight.

Righty Everette Harris started on the mound for Appalachian State, allowing four runs in 5 ⅓ innings and striking out three. Righty Conner Barozzino earned the win on 1 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Righty Bryson Dudley started on the mound for the Bobcats and failed to record an out, giving up two runs by hitting the first batter and allowing two doubles and a walk before Texas State head coach Steven Trout opted for lefty Jackson Mayo, who proceeded to allow four more runs, two charged to Dudley, in the inning.

After tacking on another run in the third, the Mountaineers allowed Texas State to grab two runs in the fifth and tie the game on a five-run sixth.

However, Appalachian State ensured the good times were short-lived for Texas State, reclaiming the lead on three runs in the sixth.

Kummer hit an RBI ground out to the Mountaineers second baseman in the eighth to lower Texas State’s deficit to two.

Farber doubled down the right field line with one out in the ninth, followed by a Shibley strikeout and a pair of hit-by-pitches from Austin Eaton and Dawson Park, respectively. Jordan Fisher struck out Samson Pugh swinging with the bases loaded to earn the save.

Next, the Bobcats will face the Baylor Bears (14-5, 1-2 BIG 12) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Junior infielder Chase Mora (2) stands ready during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Joseph Zamora's 11th-inning hit brings Appalachian State victorious over Texas State
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) walking up to an at-bat against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats baseball run-ruled to start conference play
Utility player Ethan Farris (24) points toward the Texas State dugout after hitting a double against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats won 4-2.
Texas State baseball opens Sun Belt play in North Carolina
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Takeaways from Bobcat baseball's last two weeks
Texas State starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to TCU 5-3.
Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
More in features
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats softball completes series sweep over Mountaineers with 6-4 win
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Sakke Siltala earned fourth top-ten finish of season at Louisiana Classics
Sophomore Henry Buckles
Bobcats shine at NCAA Indoor Championships
Texas State sophomore Maddy Azua throws a pitch at the game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats battle back, claim series over Mountaineers
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
More in Sports
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua shoves in relief as Texas State softball opens conference play with dominating victory
Drew Donley at the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
Texas State ranks in top 25 for track and field
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic
Donate to The University Star