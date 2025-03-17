One09West
Bobcats softball completes series sweep over Mountaineers with 6-4 win

Jacob De Luna, Assistant Sports Editor
March 17, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

Maddy Azua earned her 10th win of the season as Texas State completed a 3-0 series sweep over the Appalachian State Mountaineers with a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

In 4 2/3 innings, Azua allowed a single run on two hits and struck out four. Emma Strood pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and finished with three runs allowed on five hits along with two strikeouts.

In the batting department, Texas State recorded six hits, four RBIs and seven walks. The Bobcats only struck out three times.

Texas State got off to a hot start against Appalachian State. The Maroon and Gold put three runs on the board in the first inning thanks to RBIs from Karmyn Bass, Ciara Trahan and Megan Kelnar. Kelnar was also able to score on a wild pitch, making the score 4-0 before the second inning.

Appalachian State’s Leah Gore responded with a solo home run during the top of the second inning, putting the Mountaineers on the board. In the bottom of the second, Texas State extended its lead to 6-2 after two unearned runs from Erin Peterson and Bailee Slack.

During the third inning, Grace Barrett recorded a two-RBI single, sending Macy Hamby and Makayla McClain to home plate. This sequence cut Texas State’s lead to 6-3.

In the fifth inning, Barrett scored the final run of the game for Appalachian State off an unearned run from a Texas State throwing error, making the deficit 6-4.

With not much action during the sixth and seventh innings, Texas State completed the series sweep over the Mountaineers and improved to 18-6 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Appalachian State falls to 9-18 overall and 0-3 in Sun Belt games.

Texas State will host Wichita State (13-13) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, before traveling for a three-game series with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-6) on March 21, 22 and 23. Texas State’s games against Wichita State and Coastal Carolina will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Donate to The University Star