64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Joseph Zamora’s 11th-inning hit brings Appalachian State victorious over Texas State

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 16, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Junior infielder Chase Mora (2) stands ready during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Joseph Zamora hit a line drive to left field, allowing Charlie Evans to score in the 11th inning to bring the Appalachian State Mountaineers to an 8-7 victory over the Texas State Bobcats at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium on Saturday.

This victory brings the Mountaineers to 2-0 in conference play and 10-8 overall. The Bobcats fall to 0-2 in conference play and 8-10 overall.

Alex Valentin started on the mound for the Bobcats and had a shaky start in the first inning. Valentin hit three batters and allowed one walk and a run before settling in to strike out two batters in five innings.

Despite fog rolling in during the fourth, the Bobcats scored two runs from Ian Collier and Cole Tabor.

The Bobcats kept this momentum into the fifth inning by adding two more to the scoreboard. Caden Baker reached first on a throwing error, followed by a single to the left from Chase Mora. Alan Shibley walked to bring the Bobcats to a bases-loaded inning, and Ryne Farber singled to center field for two RBIs.

The Mountaineers answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple from John Kramer.

The Bobcats tied the score 7-7 in the eighth inning with three runs scored. Zachary Gingrich, Collier and Tabor all made their way back to home plate, with Tabor scoring on a wild pitch.

Tyler Figueroa got a base hit and headed to second base after a throwing error during the ninth inning. After a single from Tyler Lichtenberger, Samson Pugh threw Figueroa out at home plate to take the Bobcats and Mountaineers to extra innings.

Mora started the 11th inning with a double to left field, followed by a single from Shibley. The bases were loaded after Farber was intentionally walked. The Mountaineers’ Jordan Fisher struck out the next three Bobcat batters before Zamora’s heroics.

Fisher is now 2-1 for the Mountaineers, and Jackson Teer falls to 0-3 for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats will face the Mountaineers in the final game of the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) walking up to an at-bat against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats baseball run-ruled to start conference play
Utility player Ethan Farris (24) points toward the Texas State dugout after hitting a double against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats won 4-2.
Texas State baseball opens Sun Belt play in North Carolina
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Takeaways from Bobcat baseball's last two weeks
Texas State starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to TCU 5-3.
Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
More in features
Texas State sophomore Maddy Azua throws a pitch at the game against Arkansas State University on Feb. 6, 2025.
Bobcats battle back, claim series over Mountaineers
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
Texas State pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Maddy Azua shoves in relief as Texas State softball opens conference play with dominating victory
Drew Donley at the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
Texas State ranks in top 25 for track and field
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
More in Sports
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Donate to The University Star