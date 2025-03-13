66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State baseball opens Sun Belt play in North Carolina

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 13, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Utility player Ethan Farris (24) points toward the Texas State dugout after hitting a double against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats won 4-2.

To start Sun Belt Conference play, the Texas State Bobcats will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers this weekend at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

The Bobcats are coming off a 5-3 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night, which brought them to 8-8 this season. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers defeated the Charlotte 49ers with a 5-4 win, also bringing them to 8-8 this season.

Jesus Tovar will start on the mound for the Bobcats on Friday, facing Caleb Cross for the Mountaineers. In 13.2 innings, Tovar is tied with Bryson Dudley for first on the Bobcats in strikeouts (22) and has a 4.61 ERA. Cross has thrown 18 strikeouts over 17.1 innings and has a 4.15 ERA.

On Saturday, Alex Valentin will start for the Bobcats with his 3-0 record and 18 strikeouts. Caleb Marks is expected to make the start on the mound for the Mountaineers on Saturday after being named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Marks carded a nine-inning complete game shutout against the 49ers, marking the first time a Mountaineer has done so since 2019 and the second time a Sun Belt pitcher has done so this season. So far this year, Marks is 1-0 and has a 5.23 ERA.

For the final game of the series, Everette Harris is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Mountaineers. Harris is 0-1 in wins this season with a 10.20 ERA, a .354 batting average against and two home runs allowed. Sunday’s starting pitcher for the Maroon and Gold is TBD.

Connor Barozzino leads the Mountaineers in home runs (5) and Dillon Moquin leads in batting average (.394).

Dudley has taken three wins for the Bobcats, along with leading the team in ERA (3.12) and strikeouts (22). Ryne Faber leads the Bobcats in batting average (.305), hits (18) and stolen bases (6). Austin Eaton leads in home runs with four.

Since 2015, the Bobcats have faced the Mountaineers 22 times, with the Bobcats leading in all-time series 19-3. The Maroon and Gold took the last series win after winning two of three from March 15-17, 2024.

Friday’s matchup between the Bobcats and the Mountaineers is set to start at 5 p.m. All three games of the series will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Takeaways from Bobcat baseball's last two weeks
Texas State starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Texas Christian University, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to TCU 5-3.
Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
More in features
Drew Donley at the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
Texas State ranks in top 25 for track and field
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela gears up to bat at home plate during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball opens conference play with Mountaineers
Texas State junior defensive end Kalil Alexander (22) and head coach G.J Kinne lead the football team onto the field to face North Texas at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Justin Owens named first general manager of Texas State football
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-0 weekend
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Two Bobcats finish in top 15 at Tulane Classic
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
More in Sports
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
Donate to The University Star