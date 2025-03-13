Texas State baseball opens Sun Belt play in North Carolina

To start Sun Belt Conference play, the Texas State Bobcats will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers this weekend at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

The Bobcats are coming off a 5-3 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night, which brought them to 8-8 this season. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers defeated the Charlotte 49ers with a 5-4 win, also bringing them to 8-8 this season.

Jesus Tovar will start on the mound for the Bobcats on Friday, facing Caleb Cross for the Mountaineers. In 13.2 innings, Tovar is tied with Bryson Dudley for first on the Bobcats in strikeouts (22) and has a 4.61 ERA. Cross has thrown 18 strikeouts over 17.1 innings and has a 4.15 ERA.

On Saturday, Alex Valentin will start for the Bobcats with his 3-0 record and 18 strikeouts. Caleb Marks is expected to make the start on the mound for the Mountaineers on Saturday after being named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Marks carded a nine-inning complete game shutout against the 49ers, marking the first time a Mountaineer has done so since 2019 and the second time a Sun Belt pitcher has done so this season. So far this year, Marks is 1-0 and has a 5.23 ERA.

For the final game of the series, Everette Harris is expected to be the starting pitcher for the Mountaineers. Harris is 0-1 in wins this season with a 10.20 ERA, a .354 batting average against and two home runs allowed. Sunday’s starting pitcher for the Maroon and Gold is TBD.

Connor Barozzino leads the Mountaineers in home runs (5) and Dillon Moquin leads in batting average (.394).

Dudley has taken three wins for the Bobcats, along with leading the team in ERA (3.12) and strikeouts (22). Ryne Faber leads the Bobcats in batting average (.305), hits (18) and stolen bases (6). Austin Eaton leads in home runs with four.

Since 2015, the Bobcats have faced the Mountaineers 22 times, with the Bobcats leading in all-time series 19-3. The Maroon and Gold took the last series win after winning two of three from March 15-17, 2024.

Friday’s matchup between the Bobcats and the Mountaineers is set to start at 5 p.m. All three games of the series will be available to stream on ESPN+.