Bobcats drop third straight game vs. TCU

For a program that recently seems to love beating the big schools in the state like Texas and Texas A&M, the Bobcats can’t seem to figure out how to do so against TCU. For the third consecutive season, Texas State baseball (8-8) fell at the hands of TCU (13-4). A tightly contested contest between the Bobcats and the Horned Frogs ended in a 5-3 score in favor of the Frogs on Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

“[TCU] is a really good team, a really good offense,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “There’s no moral victories with our team, but I like the way we competed tonight…we just have to take the loss, learn from it and find a way to get better this weekend.”

TCU started the scoring in the game’s opening frame. A wild pitch from Bobcat starter Jackson Teer allowed the Horned Frogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Teer rebounded in the second, holding TCU off the board in his final inning of the day.

According to Trout, Teer’s short start was by design, as Tuesday was his first action since tweaking something in his forearm a couple of weeks back. Trout said the plan is to slowly work Teer back into his normal workload.

Texas State tied the game in the home half of the second courtesy of freshman Zach Gingrich’s first collegiate home run. TCU wasted no time taking the lead right back in the top of the third, only for the Bobcats to knot the game up again in the bottom half of the inning thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Chase Mora.

TCU once again made sure the score didn’t remain tied for long, scoring one run in both the top of the fourth and fifth innings to give themselves the 4-2 advantage. Texas State cut into the lead again as another player hit his first home run in a Bobcat uniform, this time Alan Shibley.

Shibley’s solo homer made it a 4-3 game heading into the seventh.

Texas State put the tying run in scoring position with a leadoff double in the seventh, but three consecutive punchouts from TCU left-hander Noah Franco killed the last scoring threat of the night for the Bobcats.

From there, TCU tacked on one more run in the eighth for good measure, but it wouldn’t make any difference in the outcome as the Bobcats failed to score in the final two innings of play, dropping their third consecutive game to TCU and falling to .500 on the year.

Now, conference play looms large for the Bobcats as it is set to begin this weekend. Texas State will open play in the Sun Belt in North Carolina against Appalachian State. App State holds the same record as Texas State, sitting at 8-8 through non-conference.

The first pitch of the series opener between the Bobcats and the Mountaineers is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be streaming on ESPN+