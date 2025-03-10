77° San Marcos
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball’s Player Development Center project

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
March 10, 2025
Carly Earnest
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.

On Thursday, March 6, the Texas State Bobcat Club announced a $250,000 donation from Randy and Genny Cockrell to Texas State baseball’s Bobcat Ballpark Player Development Center project via social media.

The $8 million project was announced in December 2022 following Texas State baseball’s trip to Omaha in the 2022 season. It will be the first privately funded renovation project for Bobcat Ballpark.

Details of the project include a state-of-the-art 3,200-square-foot pitching lab, 4,000-square-foot batting cages, 700-to-2,000-square-foot hospitality and field-level suites along the third base line for Bobcat Club donors, with up to 400 new seats and locker rooms located under the suites.

Along with the baseball project, softball will receive upgrades to its field, complex and locker rooms, pending the appropriate donations received by the Bobcat Club.

The Cockrells’ donation allows them to obtain naming rights for pieces of the facility project if they wish to do so.

Donate to The University Star