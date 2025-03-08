54° San Marcos
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 8, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Left-handed pitcher Jake Murray struck out 14 and walked one in six shutout no-hit innings to lead the Campbell Camels (5-9) to a 6-1 victory over the Texas State Bobcats (7-6) on Friday at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Murray earned the win, with left-handed pitcher Lleyton Grubich collecting the save on one run, two hits and zero walks in three innings.

Offensive standouts for Campbell comprised of designated hitter Andrew Schuldt, who made the score 3-0 when he hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and centerfielder Dalen Thompson, who drove in the other three runs for the Camels on a sacrifice fly in the second and a two-RBI single in the sixth. Thompson finished the game with three hits.

The lone run for Texas State came when two-way player Austin Eaton, who served as Texas State’s first baseman in the game, hit a solo home run to left field in the eighth inning, extending his team-leading season home run total to four.

Other bright spots for Texas State’s offense on Friday included catcher Ian Collier, who went 2-for-4, and third baseman Chase Mora, who hit a double.

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Tovar started and suffered the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks and striking out nine in five innings. Hayde Key allowed a run in an inning of relief, and Dylan Kerbow and John Alkire each pitched a scoreless inning.

Next, the Bobcats will look to avoid the series loss to the Camels when they play game two of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be available to stream on FloCollege.

