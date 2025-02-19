24° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Tovar dominates as Texas State baseball defeats No. 19 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
February 19, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.

Left-handed pitcher Jesus Tovar threw a gem in his first appearance since 2023, and a wild three-run eighth inning unfolded as Texas State (4-0) defeated No. 19 Oklahoma State (1-3) 4-2 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington.

Tovar, who made his first Division I appearance, collected six strikeouts in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

“[Tovar] doesn’t get too high or too low,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “He’s a calm, mild-mannered kid, and he doesn’t change out there on the mound.”

Oklahoma State starting pitcher Sean Youngerman gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts in five innings.

Ethan Farris, who collected three hits, started the scoring in the first inning by hitting a sharp ground ball just past second baseman Brock Thompson, allowing Ryne Farber to cross the plate.

Texas State led 1-0 until Garret Shull tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single up the middle.

Samson Pugh hit a leadoff single in the eighth off Drew Blake, and Dawson Park followed with a sac-bunt. Blake then intentionally walked Theo Kummer to bring Farber up to bat as a righty.

“I know Ryne Farber better than anybody, and I’m never pitching to that guy if I don’t have to,” Trout said. “So, I was thrilled when [Kummer was intentionally walked] because I know [Farber] is clutch.”

Farber made Oklahoma State pay by hitting a sharp infield single that ricocheted off the mound, loading the bases. Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday then decided to pull Blake in favor of freshman Stormy Rhodes.

Two wild pitches, one from Rhodes and one from fellow freshman Ethan Lund, allowed two runs to score before Farber managed to cause a catcher’s balk from Lund while attempting to steal home, increasing the Bobcats’ lead to 4-1.

“It’s two outs, two strikes on Gingrich, left-on-left. I didn’t really like how he was looking in the box,” Trout said. “We saw a couple of things in [Lund’s] setup that we kind of went, ‘you know what, [Farber] can probably [steal home] here.’ Farber always tries to steal home. I have to stop him every time he gets over there, so finally I was like, if you feel it, go. He took off a little later than I thought he was going to and actually created the catcher’s balk there.”

Bryson Dudley struck out seven and allowed one run in 2 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen. Matthew Tippie pitched the eighth and struck out two, and Carson Laws pitched the ninth and collected the save.

The save didn’t come easy for Laws. After entering the game, the junior fireballer immediately allowed the tying run to come to the plate by walking Avery Ortiz and giving up a double to Aidan Meola. Laws then struck out top MLB draft prospect Nolan Schubart looking and induced an RBI groundout from Jayson Jones, respectively. Colin Brueggemann barely made it on base with an infield single before Laws closed the game by striking out Ian Daugherty.

Next, Texas State heads back to San Marcos to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) in a three-game set. The Illini are coming off a 2-1 series win against Abilene Christian (1-3).

“They hit a lot of home runs, they’re a veteran team and had a lot of success last year, so same thing [as tonight], we’re going to have to pitch really well and play really well to beat them,” Trout said.

The three-game series between Texas State and Illinois starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The series will conclude with a doubleheader starting at noon on Sunday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
"He's a stud": Farber starts season strong
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State baseball set to face No. 19 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Three takeaways from Bobcat baseball's season-opening sweep
TXST freshman infielder Dawson Park (16) smiles while running from third base to home to score during the baseball game against Binghamton University, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Park scored one of six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Costly error helps Texas State baseball complete series sweep over Binghamton
Texas State junior pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats win thriller over Binghamton
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State prevails in season-opening matchup against Binghamton
More in features
University Police Department Sgt. Gilbert Verastegui (Left) and Officer David Velasco Martinez (Right) patrol Alamito Hall, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. UPD conducts daily walkthroughs of all dorms.
UPD increases residential hall patrols
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Buckles and Hayes have record-performances for TXST track and field at Jarvis Scott Open
Texas State&#8217;s Clery Act Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2020 revealed an increase in reported rapes and burglaries on campus in 2019. The new report comes after a controversy involving the university's instances of misreported crime data, which stretched as far back as 2014.
Man banned from campus following threats
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Strood dominates as Bobcat softball defeats New Mexico
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats men's basketball loses in overtime, can’t overcome Dunning Jr’s 34 points
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Two shutouts give Texas State softball another doubleheader sweep
More in Sports
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Rain or shine, Bobcats continue to roll
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball wins two on Valentines
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Donate to The University Star