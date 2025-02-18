“He’s a stud”: Farber starts season strong

When you think of Texas State baseball, there’s a good chance you think of shortstop Ryne Farber. To no one’s surprise, the sophomore went 4-for-10 with two doubles in the season-opening series against Binghamton last weekend.

“We all know he’s a stud,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “You always worry, the sophomore year [players tend to] try to do something different, but he’s such a consistent person that, to me, he’s going to have consistent results [on the field] as well. His work ethic hasn’t changed, his personality hasn’t changed and right now, his swing hasn’t changed. I’m really proud of him.”

Farber, a San Antonio native, established himself as a force to be reckoned with last season, slashing .340/.466/.468 in 40 games as a center fielder and designated hitter. Despite the position being unfamiliar, Farber kept a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while playing center field. His natural position of shortstop was blocked by now-graduate Davis Powell, but Trout knew his bat was too good to keep out of the lineup.

Even with his success last season, Farber missed a significant amount of time due to a lower body injury, hindering Texas State’s chances of making the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. However, that injury is the last topic on Farber’s mind as he begins his sophomore season.

“He’s a really tough kid,” Trout said. “He played the majority of the season last year really hurt [and] he grinded that out. He laid it on the line for the Bobcats.”

Now, in his second collegiate season, Farber is back at the position he played throughout high school. The sophomore star was named to D1Baseball’s preseason list of top 50 division one shortstops at No. 20 despite zero collegiate innings at the position until Feb. 14, 2025. Even with his success last season, Farber thinks he can improve in 2025.

“I’ve done a lot to get better and I think I’m a better player than I was last year,” Farber said.

Farber’s freshman season, minus the injury, nearly mirrored fellow Bobcat infielder Chase Mora’s 2023 freshman season, where he hit .316/.382/.653. Now, the two former freshmen standouts share the same infield in leadership roles.

“[Farber and I] are always communicating. I guess last year I kind of felt like it was all me, like I was the only voice [in the infield],” Mora said. “Having a guy like him come into the infield, now you have two guys bringing the energy whether the pitcher is struggling or a guy in the outfield needs to be picked up.”

When Farber is at the plate, whether it be from the right-handed batters box or the left, it seems like he almost always finds a way on base. If he continues to swing the bat like he has, the revamped Texas State team should have a good shot at winning the Sun Belt and appearing in the NCAA Tournament.