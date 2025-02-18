55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State baseball set to face No. 19 Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
February 18, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Ryne Farber and the Texas State Bobcats (3-0) will take on Nolan Schubart and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) at 6:30 tonight. The game will be at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington.

“We respect everybody, but we fear nobody,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “We’ve had big wins in this program, and our goal obviously is to beat those [top-ranked] teams every year.”

Texas State last played at a Major League stadium in the 2024 Astros Foundation Classic, where it went 2-1, winning against Texas and Houston at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“I know that we will all be really excited and looking forward to getting up [to Arlington] and playing at a big league stadium,” Farber said.

Left-hander Jesus Tovar will start on the mound for Texas State to mark his first in-game appearance representing the Bobcats, as the redshirt junior transferred from New Mexico Junior College this season. He hasn’t pitched since 2023 due to an arm injury, but he impressed with a 3.11 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings in his freshman year and a 1.78 ERA in 30 1/3 innings the following season.

Oklahoma State’s starting pitcher is unknown, but Hunter Watkins, Gabe Davis and Harrison Bodendorf all pitched last weekend, which all but eliminated their chances of facing the Bobcats tonight.

The Bobcats started the 2025 season with a 3-0 sweep over the Binghamton Bearcats last weekend. Their offense went 28-for-95 at the plate, and their pitching staff allowed 10 earned runs in 27 innings. Farber hit .400 with two doubles, Ethan Farris went 5-for-12 with a triple and Zachary Gingrich collected four hits and two walks in 11 at-bats.

Oklahoma State is already in Arlington and competed in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown last weekend, beating Louisville and losing to No. 15 Clemson and No. 19 Texas. Schubart, ranked 20th on D1Baseball’s Top 50 college baseball prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft, went 4-for-10 with three walks in the tournament. Jayson Jones had five hits, including a home run, and Avery Ortiz smashed two home runs.

While the matchup between Texas State and Oklahoma State will be a non-conference game, a win for the Bobcats against a ranked team could boost their confidence and prove vital come NCAA tournament selection day.

“I think it’s going to be awesome,” Farris said. “We’re geared up for it, we’re ready for it, but we’re also going to treat it just like another baseball game.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Three takeaways from Bobcat baseball's season-opening sweep
TXST freshman infielder Dawson Park (16) smiles while running from third base to home to score during the baseball game against Binghamton University, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Park scored one of six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Costly error helps Texas State baseball complete series sweep over Binghamton
Texas State junior pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats win thriller over Binghamton
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State prevails in season-opening matchup against Binghamton
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball
The Texas State baseball team stands for the national anthem before their game against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to the Ragin' Cajuns 16-5.
Texas State baseball 2025 season preview
More in features
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Buckles and Hayes have record-performances for TXST track and field at Jarvis Scott Open
Texas State&#8217;s Clery Act Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2020 revealed an increase in reported rapes and burglaries on campus in 2019. The new report comes after a controversy involving the university's instances of misreported crime data, which stretched as far back as 2014.
Man banned from campus following threats
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Strood dominates as Bobcat softball defeats New Mexico
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats men's basketball loses in overtime, can’t overcome Dunning Jr’s 34 points
TXST junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) reaches to begin a pitch during the softball game against Fordham University, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Softball Complex. TXST won the game 8-0.
Two shutouts give Texas State softball another doubleheader sweep
Senior forward Jaylin Foster (#11) shoots a free-throw during the game against Arkansas State University, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Montue's double-double leads Arkansas State to victory over Texas State women's basketball
More in Sports
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Rain or shine, Bobcats continue to roll
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball wins two on Valentines
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin
Donate to The University Star